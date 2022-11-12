ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Strings duo helps students of color with music dreams

By Anna Marsick
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zajY_0j8gymn100

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Black Violin” is a classically-trained violinist and violist duo.

The group is from Florida and will perform at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown later this week.

Olympic sprinter, medalist visits Liberty athletes

Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus started the group 17 years ago after meeting in their high school orchestra class and bonding over their love of classical music and hip-hop.

They started the Black Violin Foundation three years ago, helping students of color reach their musical goals with grants.

Marcus said their goal is to help young musicians of color have the resources they need to succeed.

“It’s the proudest thing we do. I mean we love playing and we love performing and making, scoring and all this stuff but the foundation is sort of — it’s kind of the soul and heartbeat of Black Violin,” Marcus said.

The performance in Youngstown is Thursday, Nov. 17. More information is available on DeYor’s website.

