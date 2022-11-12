Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
Deputies seek 2 missing teens in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. Deputies described […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Female teen shot in argument between two men in Spartanburg, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A female teen was shot during an argument between two men at an apartment complex, according to Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. Littlejohn says that the shooting happened in the parking lot at Norris Ridge Apartments in Spartanburg around 5 p.m. on Nov....
FOX Carolina
Police charge groomer caught on video hitting dog in Upstate
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street...
FOX Carolina
Drug bust in Greenville County
Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
FOX Carolina
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend before homicide
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tyler Wilkins tried to kill his girlfriend Clarissa Winchester once before, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Less than a year later, Wilkins is accused of murdering her and leaving their newborn son to die. According to attempted murder warrants filed last year,...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest former Clinton Police officer for Misconduct in Office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested former Clinton Police Officer Pertavion Quintarius Adams for Misconduct in Office. The 25 year-old was arrested after an investigation found he accessed confidential documents about a homicide case. Authorities say Adams sent photos of the information through text to...
Guns, drugs seized in multi-agency investigation in the Upstate
Multiple guns and drugs have recently been taken by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
wspa.com
Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; 1 charged
A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at each other in a Spartanburg parking lot. Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; …. A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at...
wspa.com
Body camera footage released in shooting involving deputies
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a 911 call and body camera footage from a deadly shooting that we previously reported on several weeks ago. We want to warn you, the video may be disturbing to some viewers. Body camera footage released in shooting involving …. The Greenville County Sheriff's...
New details in shooting that left teenager injured
Greenwood police now say a shooting yesterday morning targeted a student waiting at a bus stop. Their Facebook page says, the fifteen year old victim was shot in the leg by the unnamed suspect who had singled him out at 7:15 am on Beadle Avenue.
Easley man sentenced to prison for gun charge
An Easley man was sentenced to three or more years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.
WYFF4.com
2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
WYFF4.com
Teen shot waiting on school bus in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A school bus stop shooting left one teen injured in Greenwood, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. According to police, the victim was waiting at a school...
FOX Carolina
Police need help to identify two suspects after assault, mugging
ASHEVILLE , N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they are working to identify two suspects after a violent assault and robbery that happened in downtown Asheville on Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of Pack Square at around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Upon...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. woman
The Anderson County Sheriff's office is searching for a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.
cbs17
27+ pounds of weed, disguised candy seized in SC county
SMYRNA, S.C. (WJZY) — More than 27 pounds of weed and edibles, disguised as popular candy, were seized in York County on Nov. 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Mark Dillion Walker, 21, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
