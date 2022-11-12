Read full article on original website
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
A Christmas concert is coming to Greenville in December
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s gonna be a holly jolly Christmas. On December 18, Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a Christmas concert in Greenville. The event will be free of charge and everyone is invited. It will be held at 1001 Hooker Rd. and starts at 5 pm. For more information, click […]
WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at RTDNAC
WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast, during Saturday's Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards luncheon. WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at …. WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast,...
J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
‘Office Hours’ event a chance for Kinston residents to provide feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In an effort to encourage feedback and input from the public, Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs is hosting an “Office Hours” event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will take place at the Lenoir County Council on Aging, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. “From filling potholes to increasing public safety, […]
Woman killed at bonfire party at Halifax horse ranch, people tried to smuggle 27 guns into event
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party. At least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Halifax County.
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim
A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
Two Greenville facilities apply for MRI scanner
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, Inc. or Greenville MRI, LLC have both proposed to acquire one fixed MRI scanner through a certificate of need application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Greenville MRI currently has two MRI scanners at its Greenville facility. If the request is […]
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
Nash County town leaders hold special meeting after police chief and officer put on leave
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with the Town Attorney Monday night to discuss personnel matters regarding its police officers on administrative leave. Bailey Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove are on administrative leave while the town attorney...
Pitt County Commissioners vote to pause discussions on differential pay for county employees
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Back in July, Pitt County Commissioners approved to have a differential pay plan for county employees. Those employees included the Sheriff’s Office, detention center, EMS and 911 communications. “Sheriff (Paula) Dance came forward and she had requested an across-the-board pay increase for her employees, and then as the discussion went further, […]
Crowds, alcohol, guns a bad mix at large parties, but Halifax Sheriff's Office says law allows them
ENFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. Over the weekend, a woman was killed and five others were shot at one of these parties, which took place at a horse farm in Halifax County.
