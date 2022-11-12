Read full article on original website
WMBF
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First Presbyterian Church currently sits vacant on North Kings Highway. Now, the old church could soon see a new kind of fun, as developers, Mayfair Parkers, are looking to revamp the 1940′s church into a 1920′s themed attraction called Roar. “What this group...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food give-away at Wilmington’s MLK Center prior to Thanksgiving meal distribution
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The MLK Center in Wilmington will be sizzling with activity this weekend, courtesy of several area non-profits, churches and government leaders who are digging in to help feed underserved people. The food giveaways will continue on Thanksgiving. On Friday Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to...
WECT
Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. “This family tradition at Market and Water Streets includes live music, a local artisans’ shopping village, face painting, free spin-the-wheel prizes, and a special visit from Santa with a free photo op following the tree lighting countdown! Free hot cocoa while supplies last!” said the city in a release.
Myrtle Beach author publishes novel inspired by Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kelly Burton is a mother of five, a marathon runner and an author. Her fourth book, “Run This Way,” just hit the shelves, and the people and places in the book are inspired by none other than the Grand Strand. “Run This Way” is the third book in a series […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry expands across Cape Fear
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, also known as “WARM”, now has a location in in Elizabethtown. The new office will serve Bladen and Columbus counties, and is located in the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce, in the Small Business Incubator. “WARM” provides free home...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW students host forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans are in the works to expand the Port of Wilmington and some UNCW students led a discussion about what that means for the community on Tuesday night. Graduate students in the Master of Coastal and Ocean Policy Program hosted a forum on Tuesday to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 commemoration wraps up after ten-days of events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A stage play based off historical events, in which countless number of successful Black people were killed, helped wrap up New Hanover County’s 1898 commemoration initiative on Sunday. New Hanover’s ten-day commemoration events, is a collaboration with the City of Wilmington, and part of...
WECT
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW’s McNeil Hall. This will be the first of a series of screenings of the film “Park View” at universities across the state.
WECT
First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State funding aims to improve transportation routes across Cape Fear region
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The American Flood Coalition has been working with New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties since Hurricane Florence to find ways to ensure transportation arteries can withstand the impacts of natural disasters in the future. On Tuesday, the coalition made an announcement in Leland that 350-million dollars...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Teacher of the Month leads ‘gym class’ without a gym
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the weather gets colder, more activities across the Cape Fear are moving indoors. However one thing that can’t move indoors is Johnathan Sidbury’s physical education class at Alderman Elementary School. Mr. Sidbury has worked at Alderman for nearly a decade, coming up...
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Museum adds new limited time dinosaur exhibit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A new addition has been added to the Cape Fear Museum, but only for a limited time. The “Dinosaurs Take Flight” Exhibition focuses on the Archaeopteryx, believed to be the missing link between dinosaurs and birds. The exhibit combines artwork with fossils, replica skeletons,...
whqr.org
New grant closes funding gap for affordable housing project on Carolina Beach Road
Starway Village will replace a flea market off of Carolina Beach Road, bringing 278 units of affordable housing to Wilmington. The developers are using a federal tax credit program to keep the project affordable, but that meant they needed financing help from local governments. This project is the first to...
Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
WECT
Southport Fire Department to conduct live burn training on large structure
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that the Southport Fire Department will conduct a live burn training on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Per the announcement, the training will be conducted at 448 Jabbertown Road. The city stated that the outbuilding to be used by the fire department is large.
