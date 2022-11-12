Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
247Sports
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
Louisville football commitment remains in top 150 of the updated 247Sports
The University of Louisville football team has one commitment in the Class of 20224 - Homestead, Fla., running back Isaac Brown. Brown, who committed to U of L in early August, stayed in the top 150 of the updated 247Sports rankings of the '24 class that was released today. The...
Newcomers report: Which first-year players have played for U of L
The University of Louisville football team has used a bunch of newcomers this season. And during the recent streak of winning four of the past five games, several of those newcomers have been key performers. Wide receiver Tyler Hudson has two consecutive 100-yard games, running back Tiyon Evans has rushed for 100 or more yards in two of the past three games, safety M.J. Griffin is 4-1 as a starter and linebacker Momo Sanogo has 27 total tackles in the past two games for the Cardinals.
Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path
Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
Ohio State commits and targets dominate updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager-Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on finishing off their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 21 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 5 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.
Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
Ohio State's Kamryn Babb named a semifinalist for the 2022 Jason Witten Man of the Year award
Throughout the college football season, there is plenty of talk about what players do on the field. Production, stats, numbers all fly around to justify why one player, team or coach is better than another, all culminating in the end-of-season awards, bowls and the College Football Playoff. Most of the...
Listen: Biddle on 97.1 The Fan's Morning Juice talking Buckeye football
With just two games left in the regular season, what are overall thoughts on this 2022 Ohio State team? What are the strengths and possible concerns? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter to discuss that and more about the Buckeyes. Included in the conversation is the awesome moment of Kamryn Babb scoring a touchdown against Indiana, OSU being banged up at running back and much more.
Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth
It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
Florida is chipping away at Ohio State commit 4-star RB Mark Fletcher | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins give their thoughts on the Florida Gators attempting to flip 4-star RB Mark Fletcher away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
