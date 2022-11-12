ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Newcomers report: Which first-year players have played for U of L

The University of Louisville football team has used a bunch of newcomers this season. And during the recent streak of winning four of the past five games, several of those newcomers have been key performers. Wide receiver Tyler Hudson has two consecutive 100-yard games, running back Tiyon Evans has rushed for 100 or more yards in two of the past three games, safety M.J. Griffin is 4-1 as a starter and linebacker Momo Sanogo has 27 total tackles in the past two games for the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path

Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.

Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Listen: Biddle on 97.1 The Fan's Morning Juice talking Buckeye football

With just two games left in the regular season, what are overall thoughts on this 2022 Ohio State team? What are the strengths and possible concerns? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter to discuss that and more about the Buckeyes. Included in the conversation is the awesome moment of Kamryn Babb scoring a touchdown against Indiana, OSU being banged up at running back and much more.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth

It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

