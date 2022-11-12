If tented living sounds like roughing it, think again. Naviva, a new Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, has redefined the glamping concept, injecting top-of-the-line luxuries into every indoor-outdoor detail. Situated on 48 forested acres, with views of the Pacific Ocean, the 15 biophilic suites defer to the spectacular setting while incorporating upscale amenities like plunge pools and alfresco showers. “All building forms, interior designs, and guest narratives can be tied back to a natural phenomenon found in the surrounding context,” explains Graeme Labe of Luxury Frontiers, a sustainability-focused design studio that specializes in remote hospitality projects. (Past hits include Amangiri’s Camp Sarika in the Utah desert and Wilderness Safaris’ DumaTau retreat in Botswana’s Linyanti region.) At Naviva, the firm relied on organic materials such as copper, laminated bamboo, and local stone—a tailored palette that complements the property’s wellness offerings and outdoor activities, among them sound therapy, cliffside yoga, and hikes along the private peninsula. Though to fully embrace the elements, brave the temazcal: a traditional pre-Columbian sweat-lodge ceremony that promises guests newfound spiritual strength. Who couldn’t use some of that? From $3,950; fourseasons.com/naviva.

