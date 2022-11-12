Read full article on original website
Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million
An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
An upcoming global cruise will let travelers live on a luxury cruise ship for 155 nights — see what it'll be like aboard the sailing
Around the world in 80 days? Let's try 155 nights instead. Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled its newest 155-night, 37-country 2025 World Cruise itinerary. And it has high hopes for strong bookings after its previous world cruise sold out in a month. Travelers have been booking out around the...
Jacob & Co. Is Building a Soaring 100-Story Tower in Dubai That Looks Like a Crystal Crown
A new residential tower from Jacob & Co. could soon be the crown jewel of Dubai’s skyline. This week, the luxury watchmaker and jewelry brand revealed it will be entering the real estate market after signing on to design what it claims will be one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. The company has partnered with leading developer, Binghatti, to construct a 100-story co-branded building in Business Bay, the heart of Dubai’s financial district. Aptly named the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, the so-called “hypertower” will comprise two and three-bedroom units, in addition to five penthouses named after the watchmaker’s flagship timepieces.
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb
A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location
A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
See inside the tiny, secret cabins on luxury million-dollar yachts where crew members sleep and shower
Luxury yachts have tiny, tucked-away cabins where crew can sleep and shower. The cabins can be located on the lower deck or near the kitchen inside the vessel. We went on board five luxury yachts to investigate their secret cabins. Sailing and motor yachts, especially those that go on charter,...
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
A Solar-Powered Mexican Villa Set in a ‘Fairytale’ Garden
Villa Entre Sueños, whose name is Spanish for Villa Between Dreams, was built for entertaining a large family in San Miguel de Allende, a city in Mexico’s central highlands with a booming luxury real estate market. Perched high on a hill on a gated cul-de-sac, the residence, which...
The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was
The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hospitality Brand In $13.75M Deal
Serial entrepreneurs and power couple Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their massive upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, according to Black Enterprise. The off-market sale of the 236-acre biodynamic farm closed earlier this month for an impressive $13.75 million. Six Senses, considered one of the world’s most luxurious hospitality brands, is now the property owner.
Naviva Is a New Four Seasons Hotel Merging Sustainability and Luxury Hospitality
If tented living sounds like roughing it, think again. Naviva, a new Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, has redefined the glamping concept, injecting top-of-the-line luxuries into every indoor-outdoor detail. Situated on 48 forested acres, with views of the Pacific Ocean, the 15 biophilic suites defer to the spectacular setting while incorporating upscale amenities like plunge pools and alfresco showers. “All building forms, interior designs, and guest narratives can be tied back to a natural phenomenon found in the surrounding context,” explains Graeme Labe of Luxury Frontiers, a sustainability-focused design studio that specializes in remote hospitality projects. (Past hits include Amangiri’s Camp Sarika in the Utah desert and Wilderness Safaris’ DumaTau retreat in Botswana’s Linyanti region.) At Naviva, the firm relied on organic materials such as copper, laminated bamboo, and local stone—a tailored palette that complements the property’s wellness offerings and outdoor activities, among them sound therapy, cliffside yoga, and hikes along the private peninsula. Though to fully embrace the elements, brave the temazcal: a traditional pre-Columbian sweat-lodge ceremony that promises guests newfound spiritual strength. Who couldn’t use some of that? From $3,950; fourseasons.com/naviva.
Schools of herring are filling a once-dead waterway
School of circling Alewives herring fish. Reimar – stock.adobe.comIn Howe Sound, British Columbia, a new generation of stewards is keeping careful tabs on the comeback efforts of a tiny fish with big cultural value.
Bentley Systems Announces Winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005715/en/ 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure winners. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
