The Brooklyn Nets are off to a disappointing 6-9 start to the season, with their latest loss coming at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, who blew them out on national television, 153-121, Tuesday night. It was just the most recent example of what has so far been a disastrous start for Brooklyn highlighted by both on-court and off-court issues. From Kyrie Irving still serving a suspension after sharing an antisemitic film on social media and refusing to disavow antisemitism, to firing head coach Steve Nash after the rough start to the season, the Nets have had no shortage of drama surrounding their team.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO