DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After the fatal accident at Dallas airshow on Saturday that killed six, people across North Texas are mourning the loss of a former Keller city councilmember who was well-known and respected by many in his community.Pilot Terry Barker was a husband, father and grandfather. Keller Mayor Armin Mizani confirms Barker was one of the six victims."He passed away unfortunately this weekend, honoring the Greatest Generation – but that is who he was," Mizani said.Barker was a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years and retired in 2020. He was a captain and a former army pilot who loved...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO