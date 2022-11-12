ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

NJ is killing the wine game with 20 new licenses and 8 new awards

Have you ever imagined that other countries would be begging for New Jersey wine?. I was quite surprised upon learning this information, but it is actually true and could be happening sooner than we think. Auburn Road Vineyards owner Julianne Donnini has been making wine for decades and recently took...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
NJ Wine Trail added to Wine Week events

Last week I told you about New Jersey Wine Week happening Nov. 14-21 and now a companion event has been announced: the New Jersey Holiday Wine Trail. Put on by the New Jersey Wine Growers Association, a coalition of New Jersey wineries and vineyards, it runs from Nov. 25 (Black Friday) through Nov. 27.
The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey

The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
Fall striper fishing on the Manasquan River

If you're anywhere near the beach this time of year you can see lots of fishermen on the beach and plenty of boats in the water. You may wonder what they're doing out there in the colder weather. Many Jersey people know it's STRIPER SEASON. The much-coveted game fish have...
