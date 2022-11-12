Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
NJ is killing the wine game with 20 new licenses and 8 new awards
Have you ever imagined that other countries would be begging for New Jersey wine?. I was quite surprised upon learning this information, but it is actually true and could be happening sooner than we think. Auburn Road Vineyards owner Julianne Donnini has been making wine for decades and recently took...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 1
Forget the turkey, you've got friends and family coming into the Garden State for the upcoming holiday, you owe it to them to try the stable meal in the Garden State. Pizza and cheesesteak, of course. I'm on the road daily speaking at common sense town halls throughout the state,...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
NJ Wine Trail added to Wine Week events
Last week I told you about New Jersey Wine Week happening Nov. 14-21 and now a companion event has been announced: the New Jersey Holiday Wine Trail. Put on by the New Jersey Wine Growers Association, a coalition of New Jersey wineries and vineyards, it runs from Nov. 25 (Black Friday) through Nov. 27.
The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey
The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
2022 top baby names for NJ don’t always play by national trends
New Jersey doesn’t care what you think. Call us the armpit of America? We’ll laugh. Don’t know what Mischief Night is? We do. We have our own culture and our words for things (“down the shore” isn’t said elsewhere) and we don’t care what you think about it.
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
Make Plans To Visit The Best Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey
We have all kinds of restaurants in New Jersey. From family style to fancy, there is no doubt the Garden State has it all. And when it comes to expensive restaurants, our best is one of the best in the whole country. Expensive is an interesting word when it comes...
Jersey’s Biggest Tourist Attraction Is Also It’s Biggest Eye Sore
A new ranking is out that’s totally dissing one of the biggest tourist attractions in New Jersey. A new ranking was just released, according to Lakewood Alerts, that named New jersey’s very own, American Dream Mall in East Rutherford was named the ugliest building in the entire state.
Fall striper fishing on the Manasquan River
If you're anywhere near the beach this time of year you can see lots of fishermen on the beach and plenty of boats in the water. You may wonder what they're doing out there in the colder weather. Many Jersey people know it's STRIPER SEASON. The much-coveted game fish have...
7 NJ events that’ll make this Thanksgiving weekend different
Of course we all love the traditional Thanksgiving. But how many dark times have you done the turkey trimmings falling asleep on the couch watching a football game?. Post-pandemic, it might be time to switch things up a little here in New Jersey. Especially because there are fun things to...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0