Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee
Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule
Tennessee released its full 2023 baseball schedule Wednesday morning. The Vols play 56 regular season games including 38 from the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tony Vitello opens his sixth season in Knoxville on Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, Arizona as part of a three-game neutral site event. The Vols’ opponents are not set for the event but the field included Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego.
Heupel explains why Vols didn't run out clock at end of Missouri game
When Tennessee regained possession Saturday with a 28-point lead and more than six minutes left in its home finale against Missouri, the Vols removed starting quarterback Hendon Hooker from the game and played a number of reserves, including backup quarterback Joe Milton III. But they didn't stop scoring. Tennessee needed...
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Football Reveals New Orange Helmets
The Tennessee Volunteers revealed brand-new orange helmets on Tuesday night. While widely rumored throughout the 2022 season, and even photographed on a few occasions, the Vols’ social team dropped the official announcement and photos to social media on Tuesday night. This will be the Vols’ fourth helmet that has...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball and Lady Vols Drop in Week Two AP Rankings
After losing one game each during the opening week of the 2022-2023 basketball season, the Tennessee men’s basketball team and the women’s basketball team have both dropped in the rankings. Tennessee’s men’s team fell from No. 11 to No. 22 in the latest AP Rankings after a loss...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Set For Third Straight Sold-Out Road Game Against South Carolina
Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina will overflow with spectators for Saturday night’s matchup against No. 5 Tennessee. As announced by South Carolina’s social media team on Monday night, the game on Saturday will be sold-out under the lights. The capacity for Williams-Brice Stadium is set at 77,559...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date
Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols
2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program. Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Multiple Touchdown Favorites At South Carolina
Tennessee opened as 19-point favorites Sunday in its week 12 matchup at South Carolina, according to CircaSports. The over/under is set at 67.5. Tennessee is 8-2 against the spread this season and 4-2 against the spread in SEC play. The over has hit six times in Tennessee games this season while the under has hit four times including two of the last three weeks.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes Reacts to Colorado Loss in Nashville
The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the Colorado Buffaloes, 78-66, on Sunday afternoon in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. With the loss under their belt, Tennessee now officially moves on to 1-1 on the season. Considering all the mistakes that went into the game, Tennessee’s outing against Colorado should provide...
College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday
A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday. Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday. The Vols were up by two at halftime before...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses not taking a knee on Tennessee Vols’ final drive in blowout win against Missouri
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday addressed his decision to not take a knee on UT’s final drive in their 66-24 blowout win against the Missouri Tigers. Heupel was asked by a reporter what went into the decision. “For us, at the end of the day, our...
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
