Arizona State

The Hill

Mellman: Why no red wave?

History said there should be a red wave. After all, on average, in the 19 midterms between the end of World War II and this one, the White House party lost 27 House seats, and four in the Senate. And these were not average times. The president’s approval rating was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Could Liz Cheney be the next Speaker of the House?

As we wait to see who gets control of Congress, I’m hearing some dissent in the Republican ranks about making Kevin McCarthy speaker should they get a majority. They’re not sure they trust him to run a sufficiently conservative agenda. Some Republicans want a revenge impeachment, some want...
WYOMING STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department...
WASHINGTON STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Murray Hooper's execution day dawns; 76-year-old convicted for 1980 Phoenix murders set to die Wednesday

Murray Hooper is set to be executed by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Florence. Hooper, 76, became the state's third man executed this year and since the botched execution of Joseph Wood in 2014 temporality suspended capital punishment in Arizona.  The state, acting on campaign pledges by outgoing Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, resumed executions this summer. Clarence Dixon,...
PHOENIX, AZ

