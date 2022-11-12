Twitter Blue, we hardly knew you. Within a week of Twitter rolling out its Blue subscription service that allowed users to pay 7.99 for a verified checkmark, the company announced it's putting the program on pause. It was the first big product launch under Elon Musk at Twitter, and it's been a bust. Fraudsters bought subscriptions so they could impersonate people or brands and cause mischief. NPR's Bobby Allyn - the real one - joins us now.

