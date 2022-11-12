ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter recalls subscription-based service Twitter Blue just days after its launch

Twitter Blue, we hardly knew you. Within a week of Twitter rolling out its Blue subscription service that allowed users to pay 7.99 for a verified checkmark, the company announced it's putting the program on pause. It was the first big product launch under Elon Musk at Twitter, and it's been a bust. Fraudsters bought subscriptions so they could impersonate people or brands and cause mischief. NPR's Bobby Allyn - the real one - joins us now.
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting

For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
San Francisco Examiner

New Netflix feature curbs persistent account sharing

This holiday season, give yourself the gift of taking back your Netflix algorithm, and more importantly, your account. On Tuesday, Netflix launched "Manage Access and Devices," a new feature which allows account owners to remotely sign out of devices they either don't recognize or no longer want signed in to their account. In a company blog post, Charles Wartemberg, a Netflix product manager, wrote that the move coincided with the...
The downfall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried sends shockwaves through the crypto world

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried range from bemused to hostile...
Michelle Obama wants people to turn their rage into change

Former first Lady Michelle Obama knows not everyone is motivated by her famous quote from her 2016 DNC speech. In fact, she knows some voters have been downright frustrated with her call to "go high." In her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Obama acknowledges a...
San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

