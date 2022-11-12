Read full article on original website
Twitter recalls subscription-based service Twitter Blue just days after its launch
Twitter Blue, we hardly knew you. Within a week of Twitter rolling out its Blue subscription service that allowed users to pay 7.99 for a verified checkmark, the company announced it's putting the program on pause. It was the first big product launch under Elon Musk at Twitter, and it's been a bust. Fraudsters bought subscriptions so they could impersonate people or brands and cause mischief. NPR's Bobby Allyn - the real one - joins us now.
Jimmy Fallon Asked Elon Musk For Help When #RIPJimmyFallon Started Trending On Twitter, And He Basically Offered Zero Assistance
#RIPJimmyFallon began trending on Twitter after a joke went viral.
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting
For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
Extra Extra: About time the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a Baby Shark float
NYC's biggest Thanksgiving parade is also getting a Wonder Bread-themed float. Here are your end-of-day links: Taylor Swift MetLife tickets going for $35k, New School and Parsons adjuncts on strike, figgy pudding is happening and more. [ more › ]
New Netflix feature curbs persistent account sharing
This holiday season, give yourself the gift of taking back your Netflix algorithm, and more importantly, your account. On Tuesday, Netflix launched "Manage Access and Devices," a new feature which allows account owners to remotely sign out of devices they either don't recognize or no longer want signed in to their account. In a company blog post, Charles Wartemberg, a Netflix product manager, wrote that the move coincided with the...
The downfall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried sends shockwaves through the crypto world
NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried range from bemused to hostile...
Steve Jobs' worn-out Birkenstocks sell for $218,000 at auction
Sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the early days of Apple sold for $218,750 at an auction in New York City on Sunday. The brown suede Birkenstock Arizonas were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history," according to the auction house. It's...
Election officials feared the worst. Here's why baseless claims haven't fueled chaos
In the days following the 2020 election, chaos erupted at the main absentee ballot counting center in Detroit. "Stop the count! Stop the count!" people yelled as they banged on the windows that stood between them and the people trying to tally votes. Social media teemed with false claims of ballots being wheeled in under the cover of night.
Google pays nearly $392 million to settle sweeping location-tracking lawsuit
Google has agreed to pay nearly $392 million in a settlement with 40 states over allegations that the company tracked people through their devices, even when location tracking had been turned off, a coalition of state prosecutors announced on Monday. Authorities said Google broke consumer-protection laws by misleading users about...
Michelle Obama wants people to turn their rage into change
Former first Lady Michelle Obama knows not everyone is motivated by her famous quote from her 2016 DNC speech. In fact, she knows some voters have been downright frustrated with her call to "go high." In her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Obama acknowledges a...
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama reads from her forthcoming book 'The Light We Carry'
Michelle Obama's new book The Light We Carry, in which she talks about tough times in her life and how she not only coped but remained hopeful, comes out Tuesday. NPR was provided an exclusive listen Monday to two sections of the audio book, read by Obama herself. The former...
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
27 Things We Learned On Zoom With "Wakanda Forever" Star Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
"Every day that I stepped on set, I had a silent prayer for him. I kept thinking, I'm here because of Chad."
