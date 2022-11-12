ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols win in blowout against Missouri

By Casey Kay
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The historic year for Tennessee football saw their seniors receive a worthy win for their last game inside Neyland Stadium as the Vols battled to a 66-24 victory over Missouri.

Tennessee opened the scoring first and never trailed. Backed by a sold out crowd, the Vols saw an impressive third quarter filled with three straight touchdowns to secure a heavy lead: Hyatt brought in a 68-yd reception, Princeton Fant tacked on one for 2-yds and Jaylen Wright punched in a 1-yd rush.

Jalin Hyatt was outstanding this afternoon, the wide receiver brought in two touchdowns, pass the 1000+ yards in a season mark and recorded 355 yards. Quarterback Hendon Hooker went 25-of-35 for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns.

A quick stop from the Tennessee defense allowed the Vols offense to show they were back on track early against Missouri.

With the help of a 38-yd pass from Hooker to Bru McCoy, the Vols first drive of the afternoon was finished out by a 10-yd run from Jabari Small with 11:05 left in the first quarter.

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

The Tigers seemed to find some renewed energy on offense mid-first quarter. An offside penalty on the Vols defense during a Missouri field goal attempt proved costly, the Tigers’ Luther Burden finding the end zone for a 4-yd touchdown on the very next play to tie it up 7-7.

A 30-yd pass from Hooker to Jalin Hyatt in the beginning of the second quarter set up a 3-yd punch into the checkerboards for Jaylen Wright.

The Vols offense continued to prove they had returned to this season’s typical fashion with a 19-yd touchdown pass from Hooker to Fant just minutes later for a 21-7 Vols lead.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkCLq_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AY8DW_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjstL_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKm9D_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) escapes from Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuZh2_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ex69v_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) tries to make a catch as he’s defended by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Rakestraw Jr. was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYaTI_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnBUa_0j8gx0fJ00
    Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEt7s_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKoFM_0j8gx0fJ00
    Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage as he is chased by Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0), and defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgIye_0j8gx0fJ00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssPeE_0j8gx0fJ00
    Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (1) out runs Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

It was back and forth responses after that, a 43-yd Missouri touchdown from Brady Cook to Tauskie Dove, followed by a 14-yd run into the end zone from Hendon Hooker brought the Vols to a 28-14 lead.

Mizzou had one last attempt before the break, a 32-yd field goal from Harrison Mevis put the game within 11 for the Tigers at the half.

Police: Cumberland County child rape suspect found dead

The Tigers came out with fire in the second half, Dominic Lovett closing the gap to four with a 38-yd touchdown. Tennessee was quick to raise it, 25 seconds later it was Hyatt lighting up the field with a 68-yd score, Vols pulled away 35-24.

With their standout third quarter, Tennessee entered the final stretch with a 49-24 lead. A 46-yd Chase McGrath and Ramal Keyton touchdown extended the Vols to 32 unanswered points, 66-24 over the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

WRWOS: Chattanooga Prep expanding to Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Since its establishment back in 20-18, Chattanooga Preparatory School has become a successful institution, preparing its students for life after high school. The model has been so well received, that the school is in the process of establishing a campus in Knoxville. Let’s go deeper into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Two meteor showers continue this week

This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. Pigeon Forge family escaped house fire due to smoke …. Pigeon Forge Fire Department Chief Tony Watson is touting the importance of smoke alarms as part...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Federal lawsuit filed against Diocese of Knoxville

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Gatlinburg priest at a grief counseling session filed a federal lawsuit in November 2022 against the priest and the Diocese of Knoxville. Federal lawsuit filed against Diocese of Knoxville. A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Gatlinburg...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Flu activity in Knox County

A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Appalachian Bear Rescue wins animal welfare award

East Tennessee nonprofit organization Appalachian Bear Rescue has been awarded a $25,000 grand prize and a brand new SUV as part of Land Rover’s 2022 Defender Service Awards presented by Chase. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins animal welfare award. East Tennessee nonprofit organization Appalachian Bear Rescue has been awarded a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Sweepstakes Scam

Investigative story by Don Dare. Smoky Mountain Minute at Midday discusses a new podcast mini-series that explores Black Appalachian music. WATE Midday News. Young-Williams celebrates ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’ …. Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior residents for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Federal lawsuit against Gatlinburg priest trial set Feb. 15

The trial for Father Antony Devassey Punnackal has been moved to federal court. Federal lawsuit against Gatlinburg priest trial set …. The trial for Father Antony Devassey Punnackal has been moved to federal court. Young-Williams celebrates ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’ …. Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Time is ticking: Knoxville Greyhound bus stop searching for new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Greyhound Bus situation took another turn as city and company officials work to meet at an agreeable situation. In April, Greyhound moved from its location in The Old City to Cherry Street. That relocation sparked a myriad of issues, eventually forcing the manager of the gas station to terminate its agreement with the company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy