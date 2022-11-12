Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia football cancels football contest against Coastal Carolina
Coming off the deadly shooting that killed three Virginia football players and injured one more and another student, the University of Virginia announced that Saturday’s home football game against Coastal Carolina has been cancelled. As its final home game of the season, it would have been senior night for...
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
streakingthelawn.com
Everything Tony Elliott and Carla Williams said in their press conference
Following Sunday’s tragic shooting, University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon. We’ve got the full transcript below. CARLA WILLIAMS: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Obviously a very difficult time for our...
streakingthelawn.com
UPDATED: Virginia RB Mike Hollins one of the injured victims in Sunday’s shooting, “doing well” after second surgery
After the University of Virginia confirmed the tragic deaths of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler following Sunday night’s shooting on Grounds, UVA football running back Mike Hollins has been confirmed by his parents to be one of the two other victims who were injured in the attack.
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia football player D’Sean Perry among those killed in UVA shooting
Update: University President Jim Ryan confirmed this report in a live press conference late Monday morning. Multiple outlets, including the Daily Progress and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, are reporting that Virginia junior linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry is among the three killed in Sunday night’s horrific shooting on grounds in Charlottesville.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now
Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
streakingthelawn.com
Help support the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry via verified GoFundMe fundraisers
Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, verified GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the families of the deceased, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and now D’Sean Perry. To emphasize, SB Nation and Streaking the Lawn have been in contact with GoFundMe and we can vouch for the legitimacy of these fundraisers. So, rest assured, if you are able and willing to donate, your money will go directly to the Chandler and Davis families.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
streakingthelawn.com
Chris Jones, suspect in UVA shooting, has been apprehended
Live on a press conference surrounding Sunday night’s shooting on grounds, University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo learned and shared that suspect Christopher Darnell Jones has been apprehended. Longo confirms that this did not take place on Grounds. Otherwise, they are not releasing any details yet surrounding where he was arrested or where he is being held.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
wtae.com
P!nk performing in Pittsburgh in 2023
Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
Pittsburgh sets goal to clear roads within 24 hours of snowfall
Pittsburgh officials outlined the city’s plans for snow removal efforts this winter in a virtual meeting Tuesday evening, saying they hope to have all of the city’s roads cleared within 24 hours of snowfall. “We’re going to do all we can to make sure these streets (are clear),”...
Shapiro says he won't forget Pittsburgh region after win
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties. "I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot. And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have...
Chipotle with walk-up window opens in Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Chipotle Mexican Grill is now open in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The restaurant located at 1600 Small Street opened on Tuesday. This will be the first Chipotle in Pittsburgh to feature a walk-up window for customers to pick up digital orders without going inside. It will be...
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
Guy Fieri chicken restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! franchise is set to open Monday in Pittsburgh. The restaurant is located at 4 PPG Place, and is the first Chicken Guy! in the state. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The menu features chicken tenders paired with a...
abc27.com
Kennywood introduces new ‘out of this world’ ride
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season. According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.
