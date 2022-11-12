Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, verified GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the families of the deceased, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and now D’Sean Perry. To emphasize, SB Nation and Streaking the Lawn have been in contact with GoFundMe and we can vouch for the legitimacy of these fundraisers. So, rest assured, if you are able and willing to donate, your money will go directly to the Chandler and Davis families.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO