ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Auto Club: 4.5 million SoCal residents will travel for Thanksgiving holiday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A record 4.5 million Southern California residents are expected to travel over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, up 2.5% from last year, contributing to what the Automobile Club of Southern California projects to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record nationally. “Despite inflation and high...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy