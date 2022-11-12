Man Arrested on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft, Marijuana Possession For Sale

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday.

Officers patrolling the area of East Broadway and Pine Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Friday spotted an unoccupied vehicle that matched the description of a previously stolen vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

"During their investigation, officers contacted a male adult subject who was within the vicinity of the vehicle," police said. "During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that the male subject had stolen the vehicle a few days prior, and was in the possession of a large quantity of marijuana, with the intent to sale."

Justicee White of Carson was arrested on suspicion of felony driving and taking a vehicle without consent as well as possessing marijuana greater than 28.5 grams, police said.

White was taken to the Long Beach City Jail, where his bail was sent at $285,000. Police said the investigation was ongoing.