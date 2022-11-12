Poland said a missile blast that killed two civilians appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’ involving Ukrainian air defence rather than a deliberate attack by Moscow.However, Nato allies were adamant that Russia still bore responsiblity for the incident, which initially threatened to escalate the war in Ukraine to a frightening new level.Two men were killed in explosions near the weighing section of a grain facility in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 3.5 miles from the border with Ukraine.It involved fragments of a Russian-made missile, and came during Russia’s missile blitz on Ukrainian infrastructure, raising initial fears...

27 MINUTES AGO