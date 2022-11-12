Read full article on original website
Related
Poland calls deadly missile strike ‘unfortunate accident’, easing fears of escalation
Poland said a missile blast that killed two civilians appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’ involving Ukrainian air defence rather than a deliberate attack by Moscow.However, Nato allies were adamant that Russia still bore responsiblity for the incident, which initially threatened to escalate the war in Ukraine to a frightening new level.Two men were killed in explosions near the weighing section of a grain facility in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 3.5 miles from the border with Ukraine.It involved fragments of a Russian-made missile, and came during Russia’s missile blitz on Ukrainian infrastructure, raising initial fears...
Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate
A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin says he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insists that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation
Comments / 0