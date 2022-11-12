ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
 4 days ago

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State faces No. 1-ranked Georgia in Davis Wade Stadium.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3) come off of a 39-33 win over the Auburn Tigers in overtime, preparing to take on undefeated Georgia (9-0) in what will be the toughest matchup of the season.

Georgia is largely expected to be the top seed in the College Football Playoff with a strong chance for the team to win two consecutive national titles.

Here's a look into everything to know as the Bulldogs in Maroon take on the Bulldogs of Athens:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 12

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 42 Degrees

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

