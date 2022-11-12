ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two charged with trying to steal copper wiring from Brighton construction site

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON - Police arrested two Boston residents accused of trying to steal copper wiring from a Brighton construction site early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a larceny in progress at 130 Chestnut Hill Ave. just after 5 a.m. and found the pair inside the construction site, police said.

Both Jamal Stephen, a Dorchester 29-year-old and Lorenzo Beechman, a Hyde Park 35-year-old, were arrested after police said they found 18 spools of copper wiring loaded onto Beechman's pickup truck.

"Neither one of the suspects had permission to be on the property," police said.

Both are charged with breaking and entering, and intent to commit a felony and larceny. They are due to appear in Brighton District Court.

