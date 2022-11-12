Read full article on original website
Small plane crashes in Florida Everglades
Two people escaped injury when a small plane crashed into the Florida Everglades Monday afternoon.
Deputies release description of 2 wanted in deadly Tampa hit-and-run
Hillsborough County deputies have released a description of two people wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Tampa.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa
At least one person has died after a crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa Monday night.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Tampa street
"According to the driver, the pedestrian stepped into the path of travel, providing limited time to break and avoid the collision," police said in a news release.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Missing 12-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Authorities have located a 12-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing on Saturday.
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
'You have to face antisemitism': Nazi's son, now living Florida, has a warning for America
Some of the men who carried out orders from Adolph Hitler found a refuge to retire in the Florida sun. From her home in St. Petersburg, 97-year-old Mary Wygodski is outspoken about the rise in neo-Nazism across Florida. “The hate is now growing all over,” Wygodski said. While her...
Palmetto man killed in DUI crash near Sarasota-Bradenton airport; driver arrested
A man from Palmetto was killed in a DUI crash near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Sunday morning.
Woman rescued from submerged car in Clearwater
Clearwater firefighters rushed to help rescue a woman trapped inside her car after it ended up in a pond over the weekend.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
Hernando deputies shoot man a second time in 4 years
A 61-year-old man with a lengthy rap sheet was shot and killed by Hernando County deputies Friday while being served two felony arrest warrants, authorities announced.
