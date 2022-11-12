Read full article on original website
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports.
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
Middletown mayor’s chief of staff apologizes following DUI arrest
The chief of staff for Middletown's mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.
FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury
Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury - there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn. Over the past two/three months, I've seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social...
All hands on deck in Hartford to create mural for DominGO!
HARTFORD, Conn. — A collaboration of community was on display at Hartford City Hall on Tuesday, bringing back scenes of the summer. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was part of the celebration that unveiled a mural made by multiple members of the public during what was called “DominGO!”.
Connecticut Woman Convicted Of Drugging, Asphyxiating 8-Year-Old Son And Setting Fire To Home
Karin Ziolkowski published a Tweet, asking, "Why did I have a child?" Days later, she allegedly asphyxiated her son before setting two fires in their Connecticut home. A Connecticut woman on trial for drugging and asphyxiating her 8-year-old son before setting fire to their home was found guilty of murder.
VIDEO: Brooklyn traffic officer assaulted over parking ticket dispute
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man linked to assaulting a traffic enforcement agent last Monday afternoon in Brooklyn.
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police
A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
15-year-old injured after 16-year-old fires gun in New Britain apartment: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A 16-year-old from New Britain is facing charges after a shooting injured another teenager Tuesday evening, police said. New Britain police were called to an apartment on West Pearl Street around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a "disturbance." When officers got to the apartment,...
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
New Haven Firefighter laid to rest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Firefighters laid their fellow member, 27-year-old Thomas Mieles, to rest on Tuesday. The funeral took place at St. Francis Church on Ferry St. The burial happened shortly after at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. It was a somber and solemn day for the department, according to New Haven Mayor, Justin Elicker.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
Bridgeport police warn of jury duty phone scam
Bridgeport police are warning people about telephone scammers impersonating officers claiming they are delinquent for jury duty. The scammers claim the victim has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations and that they need to pay a fine. The calls are fake and are not made from anyone with...
'Outrageous' messages displayed in Morris signs sparks conversation
MORRIS, Conn — Ask people in Morris about the signs on Route 209 and odds are they are aware of them. Two signs are propped up about a mile and a half down the road from each other with, what neighbors call, "angry" messages. The first message drivers see...
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said. Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing. Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police. Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo...
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
