Westport, CT

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

All hands on deck in Hartford to create mural for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. — A collaboration of community was on display at Hartford City Hall on Tuesday, bringing back scenes of the summer. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was part of the celebration that unveiled a mural made by multiple members of the public during what was called “DominGO!”.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police

A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
PATTERSON, NY
WTNH

Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven Firefighter laid to rest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Firefighters laid their fellow member, 27-year-old Thomas Mieles, to rest on Tuesday. The funeral took place at St. Francis Church on Ferry St. The burial happened shortly after at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. It was a somber and solemn day for the department, according to New Haven Mayor, Justin Elicker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Bridgeport police warn of jury duty phone scam

Bridgeport police are warning people about telephone scammers impersonating officers claiming they are delinquent for jury duty. The scammers claim the victim has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations and that they need to pay a fine. The calls are fake and are not made from anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said. Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing. Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police. Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo...
WATERBURY, CT
