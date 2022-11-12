Austin Powwow returns for 29th year
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s annual Powwow returned for its 29 th year following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday at the Travis County Expo Center , located at 7311 Decker Lane.
“The Austin Powwow and American Indian Heritage Festival is truly a unique Austin event,” organizers said. “See hundreds of Native American dancers and singers from across the country and experience a fascinating look into this rich culture.”
A release said shopping would be available at the Native Market, and traditional foods could be enjoyed at the Native Food Court.
Admission for adults is $7 online or $10 at the gate. Children under the age of 12 get free admission. Parking is also free.
Austin Powwow said it was a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the traditions, heritage and culture of American Indians.
