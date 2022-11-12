ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Powwow returns for 29th year

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jhkp_0j8gvJhx00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s annual Powwow returned for its 29 th year following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday at the Travis County Expo Center , located at 7311 Decker Lane.

“The Austin Powwow and American Indian Heritage Festival is truly a unique Austin event,” organizers said. “See hundreds of Native American dancers and singers from across the country and experience a fascinating look into this rich culture.”

A release said shopping would be available at the Native Market, and traditional foods could be enjoyed at the Native Food Court.

Admission for adults is $7 online or $10 at the gate. Children under the age of 12 get free admission. Parking is also free.

Austin Powwow said it was a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the traditions, heritage and culture of American Indians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maloriesadventures.com

The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas

Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas

With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
AUSTIN, TX
ktswblog.net

San Marcos Speaks: Favorite Musicians

Since moving out to San Marcos, I’ve quickly become acclimated to the ever-growing beauty and significance this town holds. With the vast diversity of the student populous to the established families with generations living in this town, I decided to go around asking people about their favorite musicians, hoping to see if there was any correlation or mass breakthrough in music taste.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy