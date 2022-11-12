ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leipsic, OH

Leipsic students among top business students

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
Nick Schroeder Submitted by Leipsic High School

LEIPSIC — Three students at Leipsic High School scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge.

The exams are part of the school’s High School of Business program, a national accelerated business administration program of MBA Research and Curriculum Center. Over 6,000 students from across the nation participated in the program during the 2021-22 school year.

Receiving top scores in two separate exams were: Madelynn Schindley (2022), daughter of Anthony and Scarlett Schindley, in Principles of Management and Business Strategies; Reagan Niese (2025), daughter of Tony and Amy Niese, in Principles of Business and Business Economics; and Nick Schroeder (2025), son of Dave and Jill Schroeder, in Principles of Business and Business Economics.

Students participating in High School of Business complete real, hands-on business projects through a series of six courses. The program also includes observational internships, opportunities to earn college credit and local oversight via a steering team of college faculty, business professionals and school personnel.

