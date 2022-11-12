ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Here are 4 ways Eagles can attack defenses while Dallas Goedert is sidelined

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has become one of the more important players on the offense when the Eagles have moved the ball through the air this season. So when Goedert was on the ground in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew that they would have to find another way to attack the middle of the field.
DALLAS, PA
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)

The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lake gets high marks for fishing

Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
JIM THORPE, PA
