pioneerpublishers.com
Santa is back and holiday gifts galore at 13th annual free Super Holiday Boutique Dec. 3-4
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The holiday season’s largest shopping extravaganza in central Contra Costa is at the free 13th annual Super Holiday Boutique on the Dec. 3-4 weekend in Pleasant Hill and Concord. Shoppers will find a potpourri of gift items from over 80 vendors plus the return of Santa for the first time since 2019.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill’s Light up the Night celebration returns Nov. 16
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The community is invited to come downtown on November 16, 2022, for the return of the much-loved annual event, Light Up the Night. The event takes place on Crescent Drive in the City’s downtown. From 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. come down and enjoy music, craft activities, hot chocolate, and more.
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond
A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch adjacent to Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m....
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord collage artist wants work to be open to interpretation
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 14, 2022) — The first time I saw the collage work of Saira Grube, I was struck by the unique, ethereal world the piece depicted. It felt so peaceful and fairy-like, with comfortable-looking houses surrounded by interesting landscapes. But the closer I looked, the more I discovered within the blue-green surroundings: bits of words, staircases and curious peeks inside buildings. I needed to find out more about this artist and what lay behind her unique creations.
eastcountytoday.net
Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays
Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
eastcountytoday.net
Letter: Antioch Tells Bonafide Sisterhood Services No Longer Needed After Grant Award
I want this post to be as loud as their announcement when we did the collaboration. I’ve been informed that Bonafide Sisterhood Inc services are no longer needed in the City of Antioch. Once they secured the $1.7 million dollar grant funds the new City Manager revisited the contract and decided, the only organization in their city that’s been providing violence prevention and intervention work to shootings, homicide victims, mediating conflicts, supporting high needs families is no longer needed.
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
pioneerpublishers.com
Let your light shine, and remember the lost
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as International Transgender Day of Remembrance, has been observed annually on Nov. 20 since 1999. It’s a day to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia and to draw attention to...
pioneerpublishers.com
Save Mt. Diablo Aquires Krane Pond Property Option in “Missing Mile”
CLAYTON, CA (Nov. 16, 2022) — Save Mount Diablo has secured an option agreement to purchase the Krane Pond property. This 6.69-acre parcel sits directly adjacent to Clayton and Mount Diablo State Park. The property is part of the “Missing Mile,” a square mile of private land on the...
pioneerpublishers.com
Give stone fruit, citrus trees some love this fall
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 16, 2022) — Folks who grow stone fruit trees should have copper fungicide and dormant spray on hand in the fall to prevent peach leaf curl. Administer the first application of fungicide to peach, nectarine, apricot and plum trees around Thanksgiving, once the foliage has fallen.
Walnut Creek townhome complex fire leaves 2 dead, 1 survivor
The fire started on the first floor, with a bed catching on fire due to a preliminary ignition source, “believed to be smoking materials,” said a Contra Costa County Fire post around noon on Monday.
rwcpulse.com
A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board
A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County ‘disappointed’ but not ‘surprised’ by increase in local homelessness
Evidence is mounting that Marin County’s challenges with homelessness are directly tied to the lack of affordable housing and that most people experiencing homelessness in Marin lived here before they lost housing. The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has analyzed the most recent Point in...
wolfstreet.com
Dear Readers, Please Donate to Support WOLF STREET: Fall 2022 Reminder
Your donations have become crucial in keeping the site free and open to all. Thank you!!. Your support is crucial for WOLF STREET. It is also uplifting and heart-warming because donations tell me that what I’m doing matters to you. And I appreciate each donation immensely. Many of you...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
