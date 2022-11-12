Read full article on original website
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner updates what it needs for the big feast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner continues preparations for their annual feast. It returns in-person this year at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall, after two years of pandemic-related adjustments. Myron Johnson and David Braun visited Eye on NE Kansas to update how donations are going. They...
SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s almost time once again for Zoo Lights. 13 NEWS got a sneak peek Tuesday night at the annual Zoo Lights display as the Topeka Zoo turned its lights on ahead of this year’s opening. Zoo Lights opens this Friday. Ticket are available for...
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
Lighting ceremony for start of Salvation Army fundraising
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual lighting of the Salvation Army Kettle ceremony was held on Tuesday night. The event took place next to the Westloop/Dillons sign facing Anderson Ave. The giant 18-foot tall Salvation Army kettle will not be available this year as it was damaged in last December’s...
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
For the first time since 2010, parking rates in Downtown Topeka will be going up. For the first time since 2010, parking rates in Downtown Topeka will be going up.
Cyrus Hotel hosts GTP Business Unwind
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Workers headed downtown for an after-hours get together Tuesday night. The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its Business Unwind event at the Cyrus Hotel. The monthly gatherings give people a chance to network in a casual setting. Mariott recently turned over day-to-day management of the Cyrus to...
FORK IN THE ROAD: Jersey Mike’s serves up hand-made subs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hoagies, philly cheesesteaks, and a BLT – Jersey’s Mike’s Subs has a variety of popular sandwich subs for a hungry crowd to enjoy during lunch and/or dinner. “This is a great sandwich shop to come to,” said Mike Eisenhut, owner and operator of...
Public parking in Downtown Topeka just got more expensive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -For the first time since 2010, parking rates in Downtown Topeka will be going up. This includes all meters, parking lots and city-owned parking garages. Garage rates would increase 14.4 % in 2023, and 3.5 % annually after that. Parking meters will cost anywhere from 50 cents to $3.00 an hour.
Little Russia’s restaurant, formerly Porubsky’s, to host grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new restaurant called the “Little Russia Chili Parlor,” formerly known as Porubsky’s, is preparing to open under its new name on Wednesday, November 16. The neighborhood restaurant Porubsky’s changed hands back in July and will have its official grand opening at 11...
Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From car maintenance to clearing your windshield and checking your emergency supplies, the forecast for Monday night is a reminder to have your winter weather plans in place. Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. Director Dusty Nichols visited Eye on NE Kansas with reminders to stay safe in...
Wednesday forecast: Cold and sunny
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably cold airmass remains in place as reinforcing shots of cold air move in through the weekend. It won’t be until Sunday afternoon when temperatures begin the warm-up Taking Action:. Stay warm…wind chills will be coldest Friday and Saturday mornings with single digits likely...
Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St. The City...
Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser was held at the Woodshed, an events center on Kansas Ave., to raise money to help the families of three girls killed in an October crash. The event, “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn,” kicked off with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. Each bike cost $20 and any additional passengers cost $10.
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
Kansas pair hospitalized after Mo. driver rear-ends SUV in traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Kansas has been hospitalized after a driver from Missouri rear-ended their SUV in traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of Sunflower Rd. and I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
