Fayetteville, AR

Drame scores 22 points, sparks La Salle past Queens, 72-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fousseyni Drame scored 22 points off of the bench to lead La Salle past Queens 72-60. Drame had eight rebounds and four steals for the Explorers. The Royals were led in scoring by Kenny Dye, who finished with 17 points and four assists.
