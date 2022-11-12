ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
App State hands Louisville third straight one-point loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Gregory scored 16 points, freshman Justin Abson made a hook shot in the lane with 35.5 seconds left and Appalachian State beat Louisville 61-60 for the Cardinals third straight one-point loss. Louisville has lost its first three home games of a season for the first time since 1940-41, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Abson’s make in the closing seconds was App State’s first field goal since the 6:59 mark when it led 57-45. El Ellis keyed the comeback, scoring his ninth straight point for the Cardinals with 24.2 left. App State guard Tyree Boykin missed the frontend of a 1-and-1 with 11.1 seconds left and Ellis appeared to make a layup at the buzzer, but officials ruled the ball was in his hands.
Bangura runs for 148 yards, 2 TDs; Ohio beats Ball St. 32-18

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio beat Ball State 32-18 for its sixth straight win. Bangura had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 7-yarder early in the fourth stretched Ohio’s lead to 26-11. He carried the ball 23 times that included a 41-yard run. Kurtis Rourke completed 12 of 16 passes for 169 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Ohio (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). John Paddock was 29-of-48 passing for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Ball State (5-6, 3-4). Carson Steele had 14 carries for 96 yards.
