In January of this year, I reported that the Natchitoches Community Improvement Foundation (NCIF)—a community foundation that handles over 2 million in funds designated for the people of Natchitoches— had five board members in violation of term limits. After that meeting, one of those members said she would step aside if she was shown that she was in violation. Well, I showed her that documented evidence—a 990 IRS document. Sure enough, she kept her word and did not show up at any more board meetings. She stepped down. That board member, Brenda Milner, did something four others board members seem to find impossible to do. They are still sitting in their seats despite the fact that NCIF bylaws only permit a board member to serve two consecutive 3- year terms. The IRS 990 form I showed Milner, reveals that Leo Walker, Oswald Taylor, Mildred Joseph and Diane Blake Jones have been on the board seven years because they are listed on a 2015 IRS 990 form. It is now 2022.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO