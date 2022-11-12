Read full article on original website
livingnewdeal.org
Neesom Natatorium (Former) – Natchitoches LA
Project type: Education and Health, Colleges and Universities, Swimming Pools. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built a swimming center for Northwestern State University. Northwestern State University closed the Nesom Natatorium in May of 2012. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal...
Natchitoches Times
MARION ‘DICKEY’ BROSSETTE
Funeral services for Mr. Marion “Dickey” Brossette were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Burial followed at Rachal Cemetery in Marco. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Rodney Salard, Jeffrey Brossette, Blaise Salard, Eric Coffman, Sean Moreau and Gerald Salard.
Natchitoches Times
Hopeville demolition permit tops $153k
Permits for the long-awaited demolition of the Hopeville Apartments on Second Street and renovation of a former washateria on Texas Street are among the 30 permits issued in October according to the report from Director of Planning and Zoning Shontrell Roque. The valuation was $886,126. The value of the permit...
Natchitoches Times
List of Natchitoches Treasures grows by six
Sen. Louie Bernard and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. recognized six distinguished community members as Natchitoches Treasures during a celebratory luncheon Nov. 4. The awards were established in 2008 to recognize residents of retirement age whose contributions to the community embody ideals of service, generosity, volunteerism and love for their community. This year’s inductees are Brad Ferguson, Victor Jones, Bobbye Lee, Chris Maggio, Warren Massia and Lisso Simmons, who join 78 prior recipients as luminaries among those who selflessly serve Natchitoches through their everyday actions.
ktalnews.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
Report: Jonesboro’s Mayor race goes to a recount
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD)— After last week’s election in Jonesboro and the mayor’s race having only a 20-vote difference. Leslie Thompson, the incumbent, requested a recount, which took place on Tuesday at the Jackson parish courthouse. Only mail-in ballots were recounted, and there were no changes in the results. Mayor Leslie Thompson told us why he […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
One Board Member Stepped Down in 2022, But Four Continue to Violate Term Limits at 2 Million Dollar Community Foundation
In January of this year, I reported that the Natchitoches Community Improvement Foundation (NCIF)—a community foundation that handles over 2 million in funds designated for the people of Natchitoches— had five board members in violation of term limits. After that meeting, one of those members said she would step aside if she was shown that she was in violation. Well, I showed her that documented evidence—a 990 IRS document. Sure enough, she kept her word and did not show up at any more board meetings. She stepped down. That board member, Brenda Milner, did something four others board members seem to find impossible to do. They are still sitting in their seats despite the fact that NCIF bylaws only permit a board member to serve two consecutive 3- year terms. The IRS 990 form I showed Milner, reveals that Leo Walker, Oswald Taylor, Mildred Joseph and Diane Blake Jones have been on the board seven years because they are listed on a 2015 IRS 990 form. It is now 2022.
bossierpress.com
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Christmas: Celebrating 96 Years of Holiday Tradition
The Christmas Festival tradition began in 1927 when employees of the City of Natchitoches’ utility department decided to give their customers a Christmas present. They erected an 8-foot star made of white lights and placed it downtown so everyone could see and enjoy the wonders, not only of the season, but also of electricity. Over the years, new lit displays were added. In 1936, local businessmen added fireworks for the community to enjoy. This was the start of something big – the beginning of one of the nation’s oldest and most spectacular community based Christmas celebrations – the Natchitoches Christmas Festival.
Natchitoches Times
Citizens turned out to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8
Jackie Johnson prepares to vote at a polling station located at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Nov. 8. The federal election sent Republican incumbent John Kennedy, with 62% of the vote, back to Washington to continue his representation of the state. In local elections, Chad Fredieu, No Party, of Campti...
kalb.com
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
KSLA
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
WDSU
Devin White's father dies in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center from a sudden medical emergency
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sudden death of Devin White's father, who died in Natchitoches Detention Center. According to deputies, Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive in the ambulance...
Natchitoches Times
Oller and Fry to lead the Christmas Festival Parade as Co-Grand Marshals
The 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Festival Parade will have an All-American feel. Former Northwestern State baseball All-Americans Adam Oller and David Fry have been named co-grand marshals of this year’s parade, which will roll through downtown Natchitoches Dec. 3. Oller recently completed his first season in the major leagues for...
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
Natchitoches Times
4 area teams finish in Top 5 at Youth BASS Nation fall qualifier on Red River
Louisiana Youth BASS Nation held it’s North Division Fall Qualifier, Saturday, Nov. 5 on the Red River out of Grand Ecore Landing in Natchitoches. There were 150 teams competing in two divisions including 134 high school and 16 Junior Bassmaster teams. Friday, Nov. 4 was official practice day and...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier gives new head coach first win
The Bossier Bearkats gave new Head Coach Justin Collins his first victory Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 71-41 at Bossier. It was the season opener for Bossier. Haughton fell to 0-2 under new Head Coach Robert Price. The Bearkats jumped out to a 23-10 lead after a quarter and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students arrested on drug charges
Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
scttx.com
Sheriff Confirms Investigation into Death of Joaquin Woman; Charges Suspect with Murder
Update 11:47pm - According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Ethan Myers was charged with Felony 1 Murder and booked into the Shelby County Jail on Monday, November 14, 2022. Also booked into the Shelby County Jail on November 14, 2022 by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department were Allen Price,...
