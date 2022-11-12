OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new medical respite program is working to alleviate crowded emergency rooms. The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO