Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
WOWT
Boston scammer steals $54,000 in fake ‘bail’ from Omaha grandmother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly victim lost thousands of dollars in an old scam; but thanks to quick reaction from family and law enforcement, not all was lost. She shared her story with 6 News in hopes that other senior citizens might be saved money and heartache. It started...
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police officer resigns amid harassment investigation
Lizzo and P!NK on Monday announced upcoming 2023 concert stops in Omaha. Tickets go on sale in coming days. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha City Council to address streetcar plans. Updated: 10 hours ago. The public will be able...
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
WOWT
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say driver DJ Michael Myers, 27, of Council Bluffs, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney streets. Officers...
WOWT
Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha
The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
WOWT
1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Shooting
Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday. Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County. Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Lizzo and P!NK on Monday announced upcoming 2023 concert stops in Omaha. Tickets go on sale in coming days. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha City Council to address streetcar plans. Updated: 15 hours ago. The public will be able...
WOWT
Nebraska hospitals facing historic financial pressures
The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
WOWT
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jocelyn Anaya is still trying to come to grips with losing her best friend, Karly Wood, in a mass shooting in Omaha over the weekend. “It feels like a dream in a way, but I’m never going to wake up from that dream,” Anaya said.
WOWT
Medical respite program aims to help homeless, alleviate crowded ERs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new medical respite program is working to alleviate crowded emergency rooms. The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
WOWT
Farnam fight: Neighbors, city dispute over how to make Omaha street ‘two-way all-day’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight over turning Farnam Street “Two-way all-day” continues with a community meeting planned for Monday night. Neighbors tell 6 News they plan to express concerns over adding roundabouts to the street with Omaha city councilmembers. Turning Farnam Street between 46th and Dodge streets...
WOWT
As financial pressures hit Nebraska hospitals, healthcare leaders explain why
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals say they’re facing historic financial pressures. The Nebraska Hospital Association says since the pandemic started, they’ve seen the cost of providing healthcare go up significantly. They’re forecasting these higher costs will stick around. Healthcare leaders say this is due to a...
WOWT
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $60,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a work site. Monday morning, around 9:57 a.m., officers were called to a construction site near 56th and O Streets. According to police, a job site supervisor said that a John Deere...
WOWT
Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to a directive from Mayor Jean Stothert to solve its issue with trash collection delays in the city, FCC Environmental has added drivers and expanded its pick-up schedule. According to an email sent Monday evening to Omaha residents experiencing trash pick-up delays Monday, FCC...
WOWT
While waiting on climate plan, Omaha mayor asked to act now
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether or not it took Omaha too long to officially begin the climate plan journey was not what people like UNL professor emeritus David Corbin and Creighton’s sociology program director Ryan Wishart came to Mayor Jean Stothert’s final town hall of 2022 to talk about.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Batteries Plus Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Batteries Plus Omaha about battery maintenance tips and what to keep in mind when winter rolls around. Find out more in today’s interview!
Comments / 0