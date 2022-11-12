ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police officer resigns amid harassment investigation

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say driver DJ Michael Myers, 27, of Council Bluffs, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney streets. Officers...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Shooting

Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday. Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County. Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska hospitals facing historic financial pressures

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Medical respite program aims to help homeless, alleviate crowded ERs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new medical respite program is working to alleviate crowded emergency rooms. The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

As financial pressures hit Nebraska hospitals, healthcare leaders explain why

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals say they’re facing historic financial pressures. The Nebraska Hospital Association says since the pandemic started, they’ve seen the cost of providing healthcare go up significantly. They’re forecasting these higher costs will stick around. Healthcare leaders say this is due to a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to a directive from Mayor Jean Stothert to solve its issue with trash collection delays in the city, FCC Environmental has added drivers and expanded its pick-up schedule. According to an email sent Monday evening to Omaha residents experiencing trash pick-up delays Monday, FCC...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

While waiting on climate plan, Omaha mayor asked to act now

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether or not it took Omaha too long to officially begin the climate plan journey was not what people like UNL professor emeritus David Corbin and Creighton’s sociology program director Ryan Wishart came to Mayor Jean Stothert’s final town hall of 2022 to talk about.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Batteries Plus Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Batteries Plus Omaha about battery maintenance tips and what to keep in mind when winter rolls around. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE

