The National Wild Turkey Federation opens ‘Hand Turkey Drawing’ contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) begins accepting submissions for their annual “Hand Turkey Drawing” contest.

According to an NWTF press release, participants are instructed to draw a hand turkey and scan it online for a chance to win.

The winning design receives a lifetime JAKES membership up to their 18th birthday.

Officials said submissions are due by Nov. 22 and can be submitted, here.