ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The National Wild Turkey Federation opens ‘Hand Turkey Drawing’ contest

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034kIn_0j8gtlIb00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) begins accepting submissions for their annual “Hand Turkey Drawing” contest.

According to an NWTF press release, participants are instructed to draw a hand turkey and scan it online for a chance to win.

The winning design receives a lifetime JAKES membership up to their 18th birthday.

Officials said submissions are due by Nov. 22 and can be submitted, here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local volunteers, foundations recognized in National Philanthropy Day awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 30th annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) Awards Recognition was scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Heritage Room, sponsored by the Amarillo Area Foundation, Amarillo National Bank, and the West Texas A&M University Foundation. Organizers described that the ceremony is intended to recognize people, foundations, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Maverick Boys & Girls Club receives $50,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo nonprofit organization was recently awarded a $50,000 grant by the Texas Mutal Insurance Company to support its workforce development program. According to a news release from the company, the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo received $50,000 from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company to support its workforce development […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

FirstBank Southwest named ‘Best Banks to Work For’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with FirstBank Southwest recently announced that they have once again been named one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” for the third year in a row. The American Banker program, officials detailed, considered commercial or retail banks based on workplace policies and practices with the process managed by […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy