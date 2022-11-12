ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Clifford sets passing yard record for Penn State

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRetk_0j8gsm0H00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford enter the record books Saturday for having the most passing yards in program history.

Clifford, who has been playing with the team since 2018, passed Tracy McSorley’s record (9,899) in the first quarter against Maryland. Clifford found Brenton Strange in the opening drive to set the record. Entering the game, Clifford needed just 16 yards to pass McSorley and set the program record. He currently sits at 9,903 for now.

Entering Saturday’s game, Clifford already holds the career completion (769), completion percentage and touchdown passing records (78) in Penn State program history.

Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.

Following Clifford’s game against Maryland, he’ll have the chance to extend the record in the final two games of the season as the Nittany Lions travel to Rutgers before closing out the regular season at home against Michigan State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Marisa, Kapinus lead Penn State past Youngstown

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Guards Leilani Kapinus and Makenna Marisa each scored 21 in Penn State’s 77-63 win over Youngstown State moving the Lady Lions to 3-0. In the win senior forward Johnasia Cash eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark. Cash, an all-conference selection in 2021, she sat out last season. Freshman Shay Ciezki scored […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pickett records 2nd Penn St. double-double beating Butler

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and collared 10 rebounds and Penn State beat Butler 68-62 on Monday night. Pickett’s effort marked only the second triple-double in Nittany Lions history. On March 16, 1998, Calvin Booth scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program

Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball Picks Up Vote in AP Top 25

Penn State men’s basketball will head into Monday night’s contest against Butler with at least passing Top 25 recognition as the Nittany Lions picked up one vote in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now one of eight Big Ten teams represented in the poll with Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the only teams in the actual Top 25 coming in at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits in south-central Pennsylvania

PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions after snow moved through south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, PennDOT released the following statement:. "PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. "Due to the winter storm impacting the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy