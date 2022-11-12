Dave Scherer passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at HarborView Medical Center after a tragic accident in his hometown of Centralia, Washington. Dave was born in Chehalis, Washington, on May 27, 1942. He spent his childhood at his family farm at the end of Lincoln Creek where he would later take over the farm and married his first wife in 1963, Vicki (Weiks) Angwood, who had his first two children, Joy and Jeff. Then in 1972, he and his father were announced Lewis County Dairy Family of the Year. Fast forward to 1993, Dave met the love of his life, Patricia, and had his last two children, Emily and Jesse.

