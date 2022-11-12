Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Tenino’s Lizzy Disken Signs to Play Soccer at SPS
After starring for the Tenino girls soccer team this past fall, versatile playmaker Lizzy Disken moved all over the field for the Beavers and signed her letter of intent to play for South Puget Sound Community College last Thursday. Disken started her varsity career at Tenino as a left back...
Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him
On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Dave Scherer: 1942-2022
Dave Scherer passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at HarborView Medical Center after a tragic accident in his hometown of Centralia, Washington. Dave was born in Chehalis, Washington, on May 27, 1942. He spent his childhood at his family farm at the end of Lincoln Creek where he would later take over the farm and married his first wife in 1963, Vicki (Weiks) Angwood, who had his first two children, Joy and Jeff. Then in 1972, he and his father were announced Lewis County Dairy Family of the Year. Fast forward to 1993, Dave met the love of his life, Patricia, and had his last two children, Emily and Jesse.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Chronicle
Western Washington Enjoys Rare November Stretch of Dry Weather
This rare stretch of dry November weather the Western Washington area has been enjoying will likely last through the end of this week. After a cold, dry week, rain is expected Sunday, according to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Seattle's longest stretch of consecutive,...
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Nov. 15, 2022
• WILLIAM CHARLES SCOTT, 81, Winlock, died Nov. 9 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • ELENA F. LINTON, 80, Vancouver, died Nov. 8 at Brookdale Vancouver Stonebridge Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOHN W....
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Ribbon Cutting at Berg Marketing; Haunted Hostel Fundraiser; Turkey Bowl; Charlie Albright Holiday Fundraising Concert
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Nov. 15 at 827 Marsh Ave., Centralia; 3 p.m. The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Berg Marketing Group on Nov. 15. Owners Amanda and Ryan Berg will be on hand to celebrate their grand opening with refreshments, apparel sales, marketing package discounts and a giveaway.
Chronicle
Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River
The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
washingtonbeerblog.com
Now Open! Wander Brewing’s second location in Bellingham
Updated November 14th — This past weekend, Wander Brewing opened its new location in Bellingham. ROAM Coffee + Beer opened its doors and welcomed the neighborhood. The new spot, which is not too terribly far from Wander’s existing brewery and taproom, is open 7am-9pm every day of the week.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Family Seeks to Change Road’s Name to Honor Parents
A year before the United States plunged into Civil War, a 25-year-old Irishman born in County Cork boarded the HMS Edinburgh in Liverpool, England, and landed in New York April 13, 1860. Eight years later, Jerry Buckley married an Irishwoman, Alice Hutchinson, and headed west, settling first in Nebraska, Nevada...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Western Front
Holy Pow — La Niña good news for snow sports
Western students and Whatcom County residents who enjoy skiing and snowboarding are in luck this year — the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a snowy 2022-23 season due to a predicted La Niña winter. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “In simple...
Chronicle
News Dump Ep. 123: What About Catch and Release Hunting?
On the 123rd episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl and Eric Schwartz discuss hunting and fishing photos, set up needle drops for the election results, and cover the success of Lewis County’s DOG COURT. Sponsored by Summit Funding and The Roof Doctor. Brought to you by SUMMIT FUNDING! Listen...
