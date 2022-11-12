Read full article on original website
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on November 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The 46 recipients include individuals, businesses, and nonprofit...
2022 Michigan Firearm Deer season kicks off Tuesday with new harvest reporting
The firearm deer season in Michigan kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 15 and lasts for just over two weeks until Nov. 30, with thousands of hunters heading north to try and get a deer. This is the first year that hunters will have to report their harvest online or risk a fine.
Fewer Michigan hunters leading to higher deer population. The impact could be drastic.
(WXYZ) — Firearm deer hunting season kicks off Tuesday, but there are fewer and fewer hunters every year, which could be causing a problem for the state. Chad Stewart, a deer, elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said white-tailed deer can birth two to three fawns a year, and unlike other mammals, don't go through menopause.
Michigan Thanksgiving travel expected to be highest in 3 years
More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new holiday forecast from AAA Michigan. That number is forecasted to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 and is just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA said 54.6 million Americans will travel for the holidays in all.
