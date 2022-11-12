ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair

(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on November 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The 46 recipients include individuals, businesses, and nonprofit...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Fewer Michigan hunters leading to higher deer population. The impact could be drastic.

(WXYZ) — Firearm deer hunting season kicks off Tuesday, but there are fewer and fewer hunters every year, which could be causing a problem for the state. Chad Stewart, a deer, elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said white-tailed deer can birth two to three fawns a year, and unlike other mammals, don't go through menopause.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Thanksgiving travel expected to be highest in 3 years

More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new holiday forecast from AAA Michigan. That number is forecasted to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 and is just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA said 54.6 million Americans will travel for the holidays in all.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy