KMOV
79-year-old man killed in Wentzville crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61 while the roadway was closed.
kfmo.com
Two Teens Injured in Traffic Accident
(Washington County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Cadet is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning at 11:25 in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports The teen was driving an SUV north on Highway 21, and was making a right turn onto Flamewood Road. A car driven by 44 year old Amie M. Martin, of Potosi, was following the SUV. Records indicate Martin didn't stop as she approached the SUV and as got closer she abruptly hit the brakes. The car began to skid and struck the rear of the SUV as it ran off the right side of the road. The SUV also began to skid and spin clockwise. It rolled over several times throwing the male teen driver out of the vehicle. The 17 year old male driver of the SUV, and his 17 year old female juvenile passenger who received minor injuries, were taken to Washington County memorial Hospital in Potosi.
Man dies in fatal Wentzville crash
The identity of the man who died in a Tuesday morning crash has been revealed.
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
Hunter finds remains of Jefferson County man missing since April 2021
An investigation is underway after a hunter found human remains of a man missing since April 2021 in Jefferson County.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67
A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
mymoinfo.com
Human remains of missing Cedar Hill man found in wooded area in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Human remains, reportedly that of a missing person was found last Friday in Jefferson County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says a hunter found what he suspected was a human skull in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer. Dental records confirmed...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
kfmo.com
Washington County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Washington County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 44 year old Kiamesha S. Cavin Brown, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle crash last Friday morning at 11:30 in Washington County. Highway Patrol reports show Cavin Brown was driving east on Pond Creek Road in an SUV as 53 year old Randall E, Brakefield, of Potosi, was headed west in a pick up. Cavin Brown attempted to avoid a collision by running off the right side of the road. The two vehicles collided and Cavin Brown's SUV began to skid and spin counterclockwise. The pick up also began to skid and both vehicles spun off the road. Cavin Brown was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Brakefield was not injured.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man with dementia missing for four days
A Crawford County man with dementia is reported missing. Stephen Encinas, 65, of Steelville, was last seen last Thursday afternoon at a gas station in Bourbon, traveling toward I-44. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Encinas is described as a white male, standing 5’8”, weighing 119 pounds....
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man reportedly falls asleep before accident on I-55 near Imperial
A De Soto man was injured after he reportedly fell asleep while driving south on I-55. An SUV he was driving hit the back of a tractor-trailer south of Imperial Main Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Larry E. Clark, 26, was...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
krcgtv.com
Man arrested, accused of shooting woman on Blue Ridge Road Monday morning
Columbia police announced they have arrested a man in connection to a death investigation on Monday. In a post on Facebook, police said they arrested Montez Lee Williams, 31, of Columbia. Someone called the police to the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday at 6:45 am. When police got...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
Washington Missourian
Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge
An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Major Case Squad activated for fatal shooting at St. Louis County gas station
COOL VALLEY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the homicide of a person Sunday night at a gas station in Cool Valley, Missouri. Major Case Squad said that at about 6:30 p.m. Normandy Police Department received and responded to a call for shots fired at gas station in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road. Officers at the scene did not locate a victim, so they left the scene.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating burglaries in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 36-year-old Barnhart man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of stolen property. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Marylin in Barnhart for a report of a disturbance where the suspect was reportedly armed with a golf club.
