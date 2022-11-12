ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAC tops Pac-12 again; Prairie View beats Wazzu 70-59

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday night. It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after Grambling beat Colorado last week and Texas Southern downed Arizona State.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Arizona State tries to brush off OT loss, faces VCU

Arizona State tries to brush off OT loss, faces VCU. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley will return close to his New Jersey home when the Sun Devils play VCU in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night in New York. The Sun Devils (2-1) last played in...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona QB, make it ‘personal’ with Washington State

“It’s Personal” serves as the Arizona football slogan in 2022. The sentiment certainly applies to quarterback Jayden de Laura in Saturday’s matchup against Washington State in Tucson, Ariz. De Laura was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season with the Cougars, but Washington State went in...
TUCSON, AZ
East Carolina looks for bounce-back win over Houston

Houston and East Carolina already are bowl-eligible, but there is still plenty to be decided when the teams meet Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game in Greenville, N.C. The Pirates (6-4, 3-3 AAC) will head home after a 27-25, close-but-no-cigar loss at Cincinnati on Friday that snapped their three-game...
GREENVILLE, NC

