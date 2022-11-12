ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.
Tv20detroit.com

UN approves motion calling on Russia to award reparations

The United Nations voted on Monday to urge Russia to provide reparations to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country. The largely ceremonial vote was opposed by Russia, China and several other Russian allies. Many nations did not participate in Monday’s vote. The United States was among dozens of countries supporting the motion.

