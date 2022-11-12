ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52

LAS VEGAS --  EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLVs first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014. I couldn't...
DAYTON, OH
ESPN

No. 14 Buckeyes hound Boston College, roll to 82-64 victory

BOSTON --  Rebeka Mikulasikova and Jacy Sheldon had double-doubles and No. 14 Ohio State capped an impressive opening week with an 82-64 victory over Boston College on Sunday. Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy