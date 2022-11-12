Read full article on original website
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause to celebrate 4th annual cookie drive for troops
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although Veterans Day is over, Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause is still celebrating our troops. The non-profit, volunteer group is anticipated to celebrate their 4th annual Cookie Drive for Troops Saturday, Dec. 3, organizers said. Michigan departure ceremony: Gov. Whitmer attends departure ceremony for...
Grand Rapids family files lawsuit against Navy Pier after child falls off climbing wall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family filed a ten count lawsuit against Chicago's Navy Pier Tuesday after their eight-year-old son fell off the top of the pier's climbing wall and was severely injured in July. On July 27, the Brewer family took their three kids to Navy...
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
Portage Central high school athletes rake leaves for senior citizens in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The students at Portage Central High School are doing more than just helping their community. They grabbed some rakes and got to work, helping seniors in West Michigan who don't have the ability to rake leaves themselves. Launching this fall, a new non-profit organization in the...
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Two people face charges for selling to 'minor' in Battle Creek vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people from Battle Creek face charges for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors in a sting operation Tuesday. After receiving concerns from multiple agencies and parents, Battle Creek Police conducted a sting operation on four local vape shops, officers said. Battle...
Police provide update on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident
Police have provided an update regarding the Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident. The University of Michigan’s Deputy Chief of Police, Melissa Overton, told The Detroit News on Saturday that they have completed their investigation into the tunnel fight. Overton said that they have turned the case over to the Washtenaw...
Busy Kalamazoo County intersection to be closed Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A busy Kalamazoo County intersection is scheduled to be closed starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. All directions of the intersection of W Main Street and N 9th Street is expected to be closed for about 10 minutes, deputies said.
Albion College graduate takes first-ever spacewalk at International Space Station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two astronauts are taking their first-ever spacewalk Tuesday, including an Albion College graduate. Albion alumni Josh Cassada and fellow astronaut Frank Rubio began their excursion outside the International Space Station Tuesday, according to officials. Cassada rockets into space: Albion College alumnus expected to rocket into space...
John Ball Zoo, Grand Valley State University team up to help conserve at-risk species
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eastern box turtles, freshwater mussels, Grand River sturgeon and others are being conserved through projects headed by Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo and Grand Valley State University. John Ball Zoo: welcomes newest, mini member. A $25,000 research grant was awarded to the university by John...
