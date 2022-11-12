Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell re-elected as Senate Republican leader as party awaits final House results – live
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend a pause on student loan payments after his cancellation plan suffered a pair of legal blows. Advocates say Biden should continue the pandemic-era payment pause until legal issues are resolved. Biden's plan promised to erase at least $10,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, but it was halted by federal courts after challenges from Republicans. The impasse has left the White House in a bind over whether to extend the pause if the lawsuits drag on into January, when the moratorium is set to expire. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect.
Poland calls deadly missile strike ‘unfortunate accident’, easing fears of escalation
Poland said a missile blast that killed two civilians appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’ involving Ukrainian air defence rather than a deliberate attack by Moscow.However, Nato allies were adamant that Russia still bore responsiblity for the incident, which initially threatened to escalate the war in Ukraine to a frightening new level.Two men were killed in explosions near the weighing section of a grain facility in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 3.5 miles from the border with Ukraine.It involved fragments of a Russian-made missile, and came during Russia’s missile blitz on Ukrainian infrastructure, raising initial fears...
Border officials brace for new migrant surge with Title 42 gone
El Paso officials are preparing for a new influx of migrants – one that some have said could dwarf September’s Venezuelan surge – now that a federal judge has given the Biden administration five weeks to end Title 42 expulsions.
Mitch McConnell Easily Wins Reelection As Senate GOP Leader
The longtime party leader fended off a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a Trump ally who led a conservative effort to unseat him.
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate Chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
