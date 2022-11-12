ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend a pause on student loan payments after his cancellation plan suffered a pair of legal blows. Advocates say Biden should continue the pandemic-era payment pause until legal issues are resolved. Biden's plan promised to erase at least $10,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, but it was halted by federal courts after challenges from Republicans. The impasse has left the White House in a bind over whether to extend the pause if the lawsuits drag on into January, when the moratorium is set to expire. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect.
Poland calls deadly missile strike ‘unfortunate accident’, easing fears of escalation

Poland said a missile blast that killed two civilians appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’ involving Ukrainian air defence rather than a deliberate attack by Moscow.However, Nato allies were adamant that Russia still bore responsiblity for the incident, which initially threatened to escalate the war in Ukraine to a frightening new level.Two men were killed in explosions near the weighing section of a grain facility in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 3.5 miles from the border with Ukraine.It involved fragments of a Russian-made missile, and came during Russia’s missile blitz on Ukrainian infrastructure, raising initial fears...
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case

A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate Chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
