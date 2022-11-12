Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Gradual Clearing Tonight; Dry Through The Weekend
OVERCAST, COOL NOVEMBER DAY: While most of the rain has moved out of the state, clouds linger this afternoon with temperatures generally in the 50s. The exception is the southeast corner of the state, where Dothan has soared into the mid 70s. Look for gradual clearing tonight; temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s early tomorrow morning.
alabamawx.com
Dry Through The Weekend; Temps Stay Below Average
COOL DAYS; COLD NIGHTS: With a mix of sun and clouds today, we project a high in the 51-55 degree range this afternoon, about ten degrees below average for mid-November in Alabama. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s early tomorrow morning. Dry weather...
alabamawx.com
Rain Tonight/Tomorrow; Temps Stay Below Average
CHANGES AHEAD: Clouds will continue to increase across Alabama over the next few hours, and widespread rain is likely late tonight into tomorrow morning. It still looks like most of the rain will come from about midnight tonight through 12 noon tomorrow, although a few showers could linger over East Alabama tomorrow afternoon. While a few storms are possible near the Gulf Coast, for most of the state it will be a cold rain in a stable airmass with temperatures in the 45-55 degree range. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are expected.
alabamawx.com
Rain Ends From West To East Later Today
RADAR CHECK: As advertised, rain is widespread across Alabama early this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s in most spots. Rain will end across West Alabama later this morning, and the final batch of showers should move out of East Alabama by mid-afternoon. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with cool with a high in the low to mid 50s. The average high for Birmingham on November 15 is 65.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Rain Ending; Cold Rest of Week
The rain is ending across the state from west to east, and will be done with by this evening for most locations. It remains cloudy and chilly outside with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s. The sky will clear tonight as a dry and colder air returns...
alabamawx.com
Rain Returns To Alabama Tonight/Tomorrow
COLD START: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama early this morning…. Look for a partly to mostly sunny sky today with a high in the 58-62 degree range; clouds will increase late in the day. RAIN RETURNS: A weather disturbance will push rain into the state tonight...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Renovated state parks showcase rural Alabama’s advantages
Additions and renovations are underway at several Alabama State Parks, which are showcasing the natural assets and quality-of-life advantages of rural counties. At Lakepoint State Park in Barbour County, recent projects include an archery park and an off-road vehicle course. Both developments, along with newly renovated cabins, are gaining popularity...
