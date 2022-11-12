Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...

8 MINUTES AGO