MLive.com
How to Watch the “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere
Yellowstone returns tonight at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Stream the season 5 premiere with Philo and FuboTV. Hit western drama series Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, the ruling power over the largest ranch in America. Their legacy means everything to them—especially for John (Kevin Costner), the reigning patriarch—but controlling such an expansive piece of Montana’s landscape means frequent run-ins with land developers that could threaten their influence. Sandwiched between a reservation and national park, the Duttons also find themselves at odds with other formidable forces in the area.
How to make $2,500 watching 25 Christmas movies for 25 days
Calling all Christmas movie buffs: If you like watching Christmas movies, there may be a job for you this holiday season. CableTV.com is looking for their “Chief of Cheer,” aka someone willing to watch 25 Christmas movies of their choice for 25 days. The incentive? A $2,500 stipend.
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Kymberly Herrin, Actress and Model Known for ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Romancing the Stone,’ Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film, has died. She was 65. Herrin died Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press, which states that the actress “passed away peacefully” at home in Santa Barbara. No additional details or...
People Are Revealing The Moment They Realized They’re Privileged And I’m Riddled With Second-Hand Guilt
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
