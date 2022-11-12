ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
miamionthecheap.com

Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Power outage at 17-story Miami building continues for nearly a week

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – The latest power outage at the 17-story apartment building in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. Without working elevators, air conditioners, or refrigerators, Humberto Salas was among the hundreds of Santa Clara II tenants who were frustrated. “I feel...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Grand Opening of Publix On Old Cutler Road

On November 3, Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Michael Callahan, Council Member Suzy Lord, and Council Member-Elect Richard Ramirez joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location. The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951...
CUTLER BAY, FL
islandernews.com

Gas prices in Miami continue upward trend

The average pump price of a gallon of gas in the Miami area continued a recent trend by increasing another $0.11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.55a gallon. According to a survey of 1,690 gas stations in Miami by GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was...
MIAMI, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Places to Bring Your Dog in Miami

We love dogs, so we’re always looking for great places to take our four-legged friends along. Lucky for us, tons of businesses are dog friendly in Miami. You can find gems that will welcome your pooch around every corner ― and do it in style! These dog friendly Miami businesses and destinations are some of the best you’ll find and are sure to help you and your pup make lasting memories (and take some killer photos for your Insta).
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Monday-healthy Key Biscayne dining options

Monday after a 3-day weekend for many could feel “heavy” but enjoying a light and healthy meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 14 will not. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
allamericanatlas.com

33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)

You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
MIAMI, FL

