Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Related
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
miamionthecheap.com
Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend
This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami
What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
Click10.com
Power outage at 17-story Miami building continues for nearly a week
ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – The latest power outage at the 17-story apartment building in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. Without working elevators, air conditioners, or refrigerators, Humberto Salas was among the hundreds of Santa Clara II tenants who were frustrated. “I feel...
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
communitynewspapers.com
Grand Opening of Publix On Old Cutler Road
On November 3, Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Michael Callahan, Council Member Suzy Lord, and Council Member-Elect Richard Ramirez joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location. The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951...
islandernews.com
Gas prices in Miami continue upward trend
The average pump price of a gallon of gas in the Miami area continued a recent trend by increasing another $0.11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.55a gallon. According to a survey of 1,690 gas stations in Miami by GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was...
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Places to Bring Your Dog in Miami
We love dogs, so we’re always looking for great places to take our four-legged friends along. Lucky for us, tons of businesses are dog friendly in Miami. You can find gems that will welcome your pooch around every corner ― and do it in style! These dog friendly Miami businesses and destinations are some of the best you’ll find and are sure to help you and your pup make lasting memories (and take some killer photos for your Insta).
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
islandernews.com
Monday-healthy Key Biscayne dining options
Monday after a 3-day weekend for many could feel “heavy” but enjoying a light and healthy meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 14 will not. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes...
royalcaribbeanblog.com
Royal Caribbean signs deal to build new cruise terminal in Miami in new deal with port
Royal Caribbean signed a new deal with PortMiami to expand its operations there, which include more passengers and a new terminal. The 50-year deal was signed on Tuesday for a cost of $2.8 billion that encompasses a development and lease agreement. There's plenty in this deal, but cruisers will find...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
A historic hotel that had long decorated the Miami Beach skyline was imploded Sunday morning after it had fallen into disrepair.
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
allamericanatlas.com
33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)
You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
islandernews.com
Big TV anniversary, new use for beach seaweed, Miss Key Biscayne crowned, and other items making news in 1985
The application forms are out and plans are running smoothly for the Lighthouse Run, set for November 16. Several top local runners have indicated they will enter this 10K race, now in its seventh year. The names of the men’s and women’s open division winners, as well as the top...
Comments / 5