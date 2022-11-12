ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

The Mizzou football defense earns a rare poor grade in our postgame report card

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

It was a differnet game, but a similar result for Missouri football.

The Tigers struggled to defend Tennessee's offense and the MU offense struggled to get any consistent rhythm to keep the Volunteers' offense off the field.

Here are our grades from Missouri's 66-24 loss at Neyland Stadium Saturday.

Missouri's offense

By the numbers, Missouri's offense played much better Saturday than it had all season.

MU has scored 24 points or more four times this season, with Saturday being the fourth time. Brady Cook was playing well, but pre-snap penalties forced second-and-long and third-and-long situations.

For the early struggles Missouri has had on offense, the Tigers didn't show many Saturday. MU's scored 17 points at halftime for the fourth time this season. MU won the previous three games it scored 17 points at halftime.

There were a few hiccups, but it's been clear since Week 1 this offense is far from perfect. If MU displayed a functional offense in most of its games it would have six or seven wins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ah9yt_0j8gpSKq00

On Saturday, the offense did what it needed to do to avoid the embarrassment it suffered last season. Drinkwitz called a great game on offense. Players were open, and it played to the strengths of what Missouri has on its offensive roster.

It was a boon to see Lovett and Cook connect on a deep pass. It was also a bright spot to see Burden score a first-quarter touchdown.

However, there were too many plays where Missouri looked like was trying to do too much. Cook kept trying to go for 10- or 15-yard gains as opposed to a five-yard layup that would have given MU a first down.

Grade: C+

Missouri's defense

It was a much better output this Saturday than a whole year ago, but Tennessee still has Missouri's number.

For the first time this season, MU's defense just looked overwhelmed. It looked like it was struggling to sustain success and find its assignments.

Former MU offensive coordinator, and current Tennessee head coach, Josh Heupel did whatever he pleased against the Tigers.

The Missouri pass rush could not pressure Hooker. There were consistent numbers in the box for MU to try and slow the run, which put Missouri's defensive backs one-on-one all game and they were giving cushion to prevent the big plays. Instead, MU was consistently giving up 15 to 20 yards on pass plays.

Still, there were technical things that held MU back.

The tempo is a reason Tennessee is successful, but a major missed assignment was deadly as it allowed Jaylin Hyatt to go 68 yards and make a one-score game into a two-score game again.

How does Missouri's defense lose Hyatt? He went on a wheel route, caught a short pass and was untouched into the end zone. That was the turning point in the game where Tennessee realized it had the Tigers' defense on its heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lj1rM_0j8gpSKq00

A 28-24 game was 49-24 in a blink of an eye.

This erased what was an okay first half. The Tigers got stops on fourth down, and allowed seven points in the first quarter. Last year, Tennessee had 21 points in the first quarter alone.

Instead, Missouri allowed 21 points in the second and third quarters.

Sometimes, your players just don't match up well against the opposition. Missouri's defense just doesn't play well against a high-tempo offense.

It was clear Tennessee could not be stopped Saturday, nor did Tennessee stop. It proved a point. Missouri's defense now needs to prove one of its own.

Grade: D

Missouri's veteran receivers

Leading Missouri's offense on Saturday was its two old workhorses.

Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister combined for over six receptions and over 100 yards. Dove scored his first touchdown since the 2020 season.

It proved that both are still reliable assets to a Missouri offense that has so much young talent. There isn't a replacement for experience.

In what could be their final seasons, they proved their worth which is a boon for a Missouri that has to win its last two games to clinch bowl eligibility.

Grade: A

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The Mizzou football defense earns a rare poor grade in our postgame report card

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Cold air continues through the week

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Criminal charges expected after Mexico, Missouri storage unit fire

MEXICO, Mo. – Criminal charges are expected to be filed after a fire at a self-storage building. The Mexico, Missouri Department of Safety says that it was started by someone and damaged every other storage unit. Firefighters were called to the Corner Storage location in the 500 block of South Clark Street at around 4:00 […]
MEXICO, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties

Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon

State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy