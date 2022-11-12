The Mizzou football defense earns a rare poor grade in our postgame report card

It was a differnet game, but a similar result for Missouri football.

The Tigers struggled to defend Tennessee's offense and the MU offense struggled to get any consistent rhythm to keep the Volunteers' offense off the field.

Here are our grades from Missouri's 66-24 loss at Neyland Stadium Saturday.

Missouri's offense

By the numbers, Missouri's offense played much better Saturday than it had all season.

MU has scored 24 points or more four times this season, with Saturday being the fourth time. Brady Cook was playing well, but pre-snap penalties forced second-and-long and third-and-long situations.

For the early struggles Missouri has had on offense, the Tigers didn't show many Saturday. MU's scored 17 points at halftime for the fourth time this season. MU won the previous three games it scored 17 points at halftime.

There were a few hiccups, but it's been clear since Week 1 this offense is far from perfect. If MU displayed a functional offense in most of its games it would have six or seven wins.

On Saturday, the offense did what it needed to do to avoid the embarrassment it suffered last season. Drinkwitz called a great game on offense. Players were open, and it played to the strengths of what Missouri has on its offensive roster.

It was a boon to see Lovett and Cook connect on a deep pass. It was also a bright spot to see Burden score a first-quarter touchdown.

However, there were too many plays where Missouri looked like was trying to do too much. Cook kept trying to go for 10- or 15-yard gains as opposed to a five-yard layup that would have given MU a first down.

Grade: C+

Missouri's defense

It was a much better output this Saturday than a whole year ago, but Tennessee still has Missouri's number.

For the first time this season, MU's defense just looked overwhelmed. It looked like it was struggling to sustain success and find its assignments.

Former MU offensive coordinator, and current Tennessee head coach, Josh Heupel did whatever he pleased against the Tigers.

The Missouri pass rush could not pressure Hooker. There were consistent numbers in the box for MU to try and slow the run, which put Missouri's defensive backs one-on-one all game and they were giving cushion to prevent the big plays. Instead, MU was consistently giving up 15 to 20 yards on pass plays.

Still, there were technical things that held MU back.

The tempo is a reason Tennessee is successful, but a major missed assignment was deadly as it allowed Jaylin Hyatt to go 68 yards and make a one-score game into a two-score game again.

How does Missouri's defense lose Hyatt? He went on a wheel route, caught a short pass and was untouched into the end zone. That was the turning point in the game where Tennessee realized it had the Tigers' defense on its heels.

A 28-24 game was 49-24 in a blink of an eye.

This erased what was an okay first half. The Tigers got stops on fourth down, and allowed seven points in the first quarter. Last year, Tennessee had 21 points in the first quarter alone.

Instead, Missouri allowed 21 points in the second and third quarters.

Sometimes, your players just don't match up well against the opposition. Missouri's defense just doesn't play well against a high-tempo offense.

It was clear Tennessee could not be stopped Saturday, nor did Tennessee stop. It proved a point. Missouri's defense now needs to prove one of its own.

Grade: D

Missouri's veteran receivers

Leading Missouri's offense on Saturday was its two old workhorses.

Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister combined for over six receptions and over 100 yards. Dove scored his first touchdown since the 2020 season.

It proved that both are still reliable assets to a Missouri offense that has so much young talent. There isn't a replacement for experience.

In what could be their final seasons, they proved their worth which is a boon for a Missouri that has to win its last two games to clinch bowl eligibility.

Grade: A

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The Mizzou football defense earns a rare poor grade in our postgame report card