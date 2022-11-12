ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri football gets crushed by Tennessee. Here are 3 takeaways from the loss

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, TENN - The Volunteers were just too much. Missouri football showed some fight on Saturday against Tennessee, but in the end, the Tigers lost to a more talented team.

Missouri fell to 4-6 overall, and 2-6 in the SEC heading into next Saturday’s matchup with New Mexico State.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s 66-24 loss.

More: Missouri trails No. 5 Tennessee 49-24 going into the fourth quarter: Mizzou football live score updates

Getting it started

MU's early offense has been a major struggle throughout the 2022 season. Given Tennessee’s ability to absolutely bludgeon opponents with quick starts, it was going to be important to remedy the problems on Saturday.

On the Tigers’ opening drive, it was business as usual. Missouri avoided negative plays on first and second down, with runs by Dominic Lovett and Cody Schrader gaining a total of four yards.

Then, quarterback Brady Cook looked for Lovett, but the pass was incomplete. Jack Stonehouse punted, and the Volunteers marched 91 yards down the field to take the early lead.

On their second drive, it was another Missouri three and out. However, after the defense came through with a fourth down sack by DJ Coleman deep in Tiger territory, it finally made a move.

Missouri went on a nine-play 68-yard drive in its last drive of the first quarter. After a third down play came up short, Harrison Mevis made a field goal, but the Volunteers lined up over the long snapper, giving MU a first down on the four-yard line.

On first down, Cook hit Luther Burden, who made a move and found his way into the end zone to tie the game up. After being so thoroughly demolished early in last season’s game against UT, the Tigers ended the first quarter of Saturday’s game with the score tied at seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLu4W_0j8gpQZO00

Four-down territory

Former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, now Tennessee’s head coach, loves to go for it on fourth down. On Saturday, he was back to his old tricks, to mixed results early on.

After taking a 7-0 lead, without much trouble, Tennessee drove down the field a second time in the first quarter. Facing a fourth and 4 from MU’s 27, Heupel elected to keep his offense on the field.

Missouri’s defense stood strong on that one, with its line collapsing the pocked around Hooker before Coleman took down the Volunteer signal-caller. The Tigers turned the next drive into a score.

On the very next offensive possession, Heupel and UT went for it again. This time, Hooker threw a dart down the middle to Jalin Hyatt for the conversion and the Volunteers scored on the next play.

Hooker was later stopped by Chad Bailey while trying to run for a four-down conversion. The Tigers took the ensuing drive for a field goal to end the half.

Drinkwitz also tried to keep the chains moving on fourth downs in the first half. He started by trying to draw the Volunteers using Tyler Macon under center as a decoy. Just like every other time he has tried the move this season, it didn’t work and MU instead punted.

The next time, Cook dropped back and found Tauskie Dove downfield. Dove made a tough catch, then escaped the defense for a 43-yard Tiger touchdown.

Late in the game, the Tigers actually snapped the ball and ran a play with Macon under center on fourth down. It went extremely poorly, with Elijah Young dropping a pitch and Tennessee picking up the fumble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5T9n_0j8gpQZO00

Outgunned

When it came down to it, Tennessee was simply better than Missouri. The Tigers had their chances, but in the end, the Volunteer attack was just too much.

Missouri needed to play a nearly perfect game. Instead, the offense continued to sputter.

Perhaps most bafflingly, at the end of the first half, after a short Cook run had time winding down, Eli Drinkwitz didn’t use his final timeout and try to score a touchdown. Instead, the clock ran to five seconds, before Harrison Mevis came on for a field goal.

Still, it might not have mattered that much. Tennessee’s offense had trouble blocking Missouri at times, but Hooker and company were still explosive enough when it counted. MU consistently had trouble stopping the Tennessee wideouts, and the running game provided enough of a counter to keep the Tigers honest.

Missouri drove all the way down the field for a touchdown to bring the score within four points in the second half. Then, in an encapsulation of most of the game, Tennessee ran two plays and Jaylin Hyatt scored a 68-yard touchdown to expand the lead back.

After a MU punt, Tennessee scored again.

Saturday’s game was a much-improved performance compared to MU’s 63-24 embarrassment in Columbia last year. It could be seen as a sign of progress, in part due to how much better Tennessee also is this season.

Still, Missouri looked to be fairly far off from actually being able to win a game like Saturday in Knoxville.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football gets crushed by Tennessee. Here are 3 takeaways from the loss

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Josh Heupel hand-waves Tennessee going for style points vs. Missouri

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel defends his decision to run up the score on Missouri. It may not have been the most ethical thing to do, but Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had a good reason to run up the score on a woebegone Missouri team: You gotta get them style points to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee any way you can do it!
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Five-star Tennessee target names finalists, sets announcement date

One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his focus to a handful of finalists and is now just a few weeks away from announcing his commitment. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols

2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program.  Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
wvlt.tv

Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night

Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
COLUMBIA, MO
WATE

Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
KFVS12

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy