East Lansing, MI

Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
EAST LANSING, MI
#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start

Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team

The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
HOMER, MI
Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program

ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

