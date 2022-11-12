Read full article on original website
Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson reflects on ‘long road’ before final home game
EAST LANSING – Michigan State had just blown a 25-point lead at home in a loss to Illinois for a fourth straight defeat. That was three years ago this month. Following the game, safety Xavier Henderson returned to the team hotel to pick up his car and sat inside while crying for five minutes.
Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller
INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
‘Just finish’: Michigan State breaks through vs. Kentucky with execution
INDIANAPOLIS – The first time this season that Tyson Walker had a chance to make a shot and beat a top-five team, he slipped. In the waning seconds of the Spartans game vs. No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday, Walker took a pass at the 3-point line with his team down by one but lost his footing and couldn’t get a shot off.
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A ‘program win’ vs. Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS – There was plenty to be said about Michigan State’s Tuesday night win over No. 4 Kentucky. The Spartans topped the No. 4 Wildcats in double overtime after Malik Hall extended the game twice with dunks in the final seconds of regulation and overtime. Here’s a sampling...
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Snowball effect and finishing strong
EAST LANSING – It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two weeks. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 against Rutgers last week and will host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Emoni Bates leads all scorers in Eastern Michigan’s blowout loss to Bradley
It took some time, but Emoni Bates found his rhythm on Tuesday night, though it wasn’t enough to keep Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team from suffering its second straight loss. Fresh off a 30-point performance against Michigan on Friday, the 6-foot-9 wing scored a game-high 20 points...
Michigan State LB Ben VanSumeren plans to forgo final season of eligibility
EAST LANSING – After five seasons in college split between two rival schools, Ben VanSumeren is ready to move on. The Michigan State linebacker has a year of eligibility left but plans on this being his final season with the Spartans as he pursues the NFL. “It went by...
Mel Tucker on improving run game, offensive line and shaky run defense
EAST LANSING – For a struggling run game, Michigan State showed signs of improvement in an upset win at Illinois two weeks ago while facing one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Spartans followed that up with a strong performance while posting 35 carries for 197 yards and...
Michigan State set to face Kentucky, its second top-five opponent in five days
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo has seen a Kentucky team that’s won the national title, one that made it to the national title game undefeated and ones that have featured some of college basketball’s best players in the last decade-plus. That’s what makes his assessment of the...
#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
After injury, Illinois star Chase Brown ‘trending in right direction’ for Michigan
Like Michigan, Illinois has a star running back who wears No. 2. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is hopeful he’ll be on the field at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Chase Brown, who has the most rushing yards in the country -- Michigan’s Blake Corum is third -- left this past Saturday’s game with an apparently lower leg injury in the final minute.
Michigan State planning for ‘a lot more’ Jaden Akins starting Tuesday vs. Kentucky
EAST LANSING – We’ve seen Jaden Akins on the court in Michigan State’s first two games of the season. But according to Tom Izzo, we haven’t seen the true version of the Spartans sophomore guard that teammates and coaches saw all summer. Akins missed eight weeks...
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start
Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team
The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program
ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
Northville volleyball celebrates with cereal after dominant sweep of Berkley in D1 quarterfinals
ROYAL OAK -- After Northville stormed the court to celebrate its dominant sweep of Berkley in the Division 1 state quarterfinals on Tuesday night, there was no trophy to pass around or pose with. After winning the region title on Thursday last week, Northville will have to win the state title this weekend if it wants to hoist another trophy.
Saline volleyball defeats Gull Lake, reaches state semifinals for first time in 38 years
When Saline defeated three of the state’s best volleyball teams at a mid-September tournament, it recalibrated the team’s expectations and put Battle Creek in its crosshairs. Two months later, the Hornets realized their potential and will be heading to the Cereal City for the Division 1 state semifinals.
