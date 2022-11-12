Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Related
‘Have the best holiday ever’: Give a pet a warm home to sleep in this Thanksgiving with RACC’s foster program
Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for families to provide one of its dogs or cats with a warm home to sleep in for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Dec. 6 ceremony to honor memory of Henrico homicide victims
The Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program will sponsor its annual Candlelight and Ribbon-Tying Ceremony to honor the memory of homicide victims Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held rain or shine on the parking deck plaza outside the county’s Main Government Center. All families...
Holiday light show returns to raceway Nov. 18
The Richmond Holiday Light Show, providing a family-friendly drive-through experience with music and animated displays, opens Nov. 18 at Richmond Raceway and runs on select dates through Dec. 31. Featuring a mile of displays and hundreds of thousands of colored lights synched to seasonal music, the show begins nightly at...
CACGA’s ‘Handmade for the Holidays’ catalog showcases Virginia makers
The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has issued Handmade for the Holidays, a digital catalog of handmade gifts, home décor, and accessories featuring 24 Virginia makers and businesses. The catalog showcases wares suitable for gift-giving while providing glimpses of the stories behind the products. Among the gift options...
Richmond restaurant closings mount
A rash of closings hit Richmond's dining scene, but new options are here or on the way to keep us sated. 🥄 Spoonbread Bistro Deux, the Short Pump outpost of the Fan restaurant that closed during the pandemic, is closed after four years, and all the furniture has been removed from the restaurant.
We’re Making Holiday Miracles with Operation Toy Assistance – Sign Up Today!
It's that time of the year again! Radio One Richmond and Miss Community Clovia present the 19th annual Toy Drive. We understand times are tough and assistance during this holiday season is needed. If you or someone you know is in need, please apply online only! Applications close November 27.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
NBC12
Van program to offer free rides to work for low income residents
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Low-income residents will begin to receive free transportation to employment and education hot spots around the city of Richmond. Beginning immediately, the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility (OETM) will team up with Community Transportation inc., a local business that provides job placement and transportation services, to provide free rides to TANF-eligible individuals.
Richmond nonprofit puts shoes on the feet of those in need
A Richmond-based nonprofit is turning running shoes into living shoes.
Red Door Escape Room now open in Short Pump Town Center
The company’s Short Pump location offers six escape room concepts including fairy-tale adventure Once Upon A Time and Captain Maniacal’s Lair-Bratorium.
NBC12
Wonder Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on track to open 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, kids in need of medical care will have their very own tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s called the “Wonder Tower,” and part of the goal is to give kids even better medical care. Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on the new children’s tower. The space is designed to be more visually inviting with bright colors and a James River critters theme.
Henrico Community Food Bank, Virginia DSS helping citizens in need
To help Henrico residents struggling to afford basic necessities, the Henrico Community Food Bank plans to scale up its distribution, and the Virginia Department of Social Services is distributing federal funds to cover water bills. The food bank, which recently celebrated its first year of existence, has served more than...
richmondmagazine.com
Gifts They Won’t Forget
Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House
Evangeline Brooks died last Monday An 88-year-old woman who was a beloved elder in her church died after being mauled by a dog, according to multiple reports. Last Monday, friends and family said that Evangeline Brooks was walking to her sister's house in Richmond, Va., when a dog attacked her, reports WTVR. Brooks was taken to the hospital after police responded, but she died from her injuries the next day, NBC 12 reported. "It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in...
Richmond restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
👋 Karri here, reviving due to reader requests a dining list I feel like I started doing when Berkeley was hosting the first Thanksgiving (OK, maybe it was a little later). Anyway, Axios Richmond readers asked, and here I am with your list of Richmond restaurants that will be open and serving a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day — smart brevity-style.
NBC12
City of Richmond opens two temporary cold weather shelters
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures start to drop, the City of Richmond has now opened two temporary cold weather shelters. The first one for men only will be at United Nations Church behind the church on Wall Street. The second is for women and children located at RVA Sister’s Keeper on Hull Street.
NBC12
Virginia War Memorial announces 2022 Veterans day essay contest winners
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial has announced winners for their Veterans day student essay contest. Winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. Mason Bibby, an eighth-grade student who attends North Cross...
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. to open in Short Pump
Blue Cow stores are open year-round and sell roughly a dozen ice cream flavors in addition to seasonal flavors.
When mosquitoes will die in Richmond
Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus. Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature. What's happening: Climate change has...
Woman, dog rescued from burning Petersburg home
Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog from a burning home on Petersburg's Pocahontas Island Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0