Henrico Citizen

Holiday light show returns to raceway Nov. 18

The Richmond Holiday Light Show, providing a family-friendly drive-through experience with music and animated displays, opens Nov. 18 at Richmond Raceway and runs on select dates through Dec. 31. Featuring a mile of displays and hundreds of thousands of colored lights synched to seasonal music, the show begins nightly at...
Axios

Richmond restaurant closings mount

A rash of closings hit Richmond's dining scene, but new options are here or on the way to keep us sated. 🥄 Spoonbread Bistro Deux, the Short Pump outpost of the Fan restaurant that closed during the pandemic, is closed after four years, and all the furniture has been removed from the restaurant.
NBC12

Van program to offer free rides to work for low income residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Low-income residents will begin to receive free transportation to employment and education hot spots around the city of Richmond. Beginning immediately, the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility (OETM) will team up with Community Transportation inc., a local business that provides job placement and transportation services, to provide free rides to TANF-eligible individuals.
NBC12

Wonder Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on track to open 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, kids in need of medical care will have their very own tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s called the “Wonder Tower,” and part of the goal is to give kids even better medical care. Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on the new children’s tower. The space is designed to be more visually inviting with bright colors and a James River critters theme.
richmondmagazine.com

Gifts They Won’t Forget

Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
People

Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House

Evangeline Brooks died last Monday An 88-year-old woman who was a beloved elder in her church died after being mauled by a dog, according to multiple reports. Last Monday, friends and family said that Evangeline Brooks was walking to her sister's house in Richmond, Va., when a dog attacked her, reports WTVR. Brooks was taken to the hospital after police responded, but she died from her injuries the next day, NBC 12 reported. "It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in...
Axios

Richmond restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

👋 Karri here, reviving due to reader requests a dining list I feel like I started doing when Berkeley was hosting the first Thanksgiving (OK, maybe it was a little later). Anyway, Axios Richmond readers asked, and here I am with your list of Richmond restaurants that will be open and serving a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day — smart brevity-style.
NBC12

City of Richmond opens two temporary cold weather shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures start to drop, the City of Richmond has now opened two temporary cold weather shelters. The first one for men only will be at United Nations Church behind the church on Wall Street. The second is for women and children located at RVA Sister’s Keeper on Hull Street.
NBC12

Virginia War Memorial announces 2022 Veterans day essay contest winners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial has announced winners for their Veterans day student essay contest. Winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. Mason Bibby, an eighth-grade student who attends North Cross...
Axios

When mosquitoes will die in Richmond

Karri here, scratching a fresh mosquito bite while browsing Thanksgiving menus. Fall is here, and winter is coming, but the pests of summer simply will not die — at least the mosquitos here in Richmond haven't yet, and that's all because of the temperature. What's happening: Climate change has...
