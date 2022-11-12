WWE's ongoing SmackDown World Cup tournament was initially announced to have former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio as one of the competitors. However, when the bracket was shown on last Friday's episode, the luchador legend had been swapped out with Mustafa Ali without any reason being given. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then cleared up the situation, stating Rey is out with an injury (believed to be either a foot or ankle issue) and should be out for a few weeks. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, something Mysterio recently failed to win when he came up short against "The Ring General."

1 DAY AGO