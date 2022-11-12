Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Ups the Ante on Tonight's WWE Raw Main Event
WWE initially announced this week's Monday Night Raw would feature a non-title match between Seth Rollins and The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. But the company has since decided to up the ante on the match, announcing late Monday afternoon that it will actually be for Rollins' United States Championship. "The Visionary" has only been champion for a little over a month, but has already managed to retain his title against Matt Riddle and Austin Theory on a Money in the Bank cash-in. There's also still the matter of Bobby Lashley, who still wants to get his hands back on the title after Brock Lesnar cost him the gold last month.
Former WWE Champion Injured, Ongoing Tournament Plans Changed
WWE's ongoing SmackDown World Cup tournament was initially announced to have former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio as one of the competitors. However, when the bracket was shown on last Friday's episode, the luchador legend had been swapped out with Mustafa Ali without any reason being given. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then cleared up the situation, stating Rey is out with an injury (believed to be either a foot or ankle issue) and should be out for a few weeks. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, something Mysterio recently failed to win when he came up short against "The Ring General."
WWE Reportedly Planning International Live Event To Kick Off 2023
World Wrestling Entertainment is restructuring its touring focus. Following the successes of both WWE Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom and WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, chatter among top WWE officials has pointed to the company looking to continue its overseas momentum into 2023. That comes alongside an increased emphasis on stadium shows, as 2022 alone saw WWE hold six large-venue events, which was an even split of three international trips and three domestic events. While these global stadium shows have been home to premium live events, WWE's next overseas venture could be exclusive for those in attendance.
WWE: Randy Orton Health Update
Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since late May and updates on the former WWE Champion's return have been scarce. PWInsider reported this week that Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends its wrestlers to undergo surgery or rehabilitate an injury. Orton's wife, Kim, posted a photo celebrating their anniversary that saw Orton in a hospital, though it's unclear how recent that photo was.
WWE's Reported Plans for Austin Theory After His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
WWE spent a good chunk of this week's Monday Night Raw trying to rehabilitate Austin Theory following his disastrous Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins last week. It started with Theory cutting a promo backstage, explaining how with Roman Reigns being so heavily protected by The Bloodline, it only made sense for him to look elsewhere to use the contract and turned his attention to Rollins. He was then antagonized by Dolph Ziggler into a match, which saw him hit his finisher twice before tossing Ziggler outside the ring and repeatedly attacking him before the ref called for a disqualification. Theory then jumped Rollins after the main event.
