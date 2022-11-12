Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area. The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record
When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the...
kjzz.org
As coal fired plants are shuttered, Colorado River Basin states will save water
Western utilities have been downsizing and shutting down coal-fired power plants in the face of climate change, a trend that is likely to continue and could have additional benefits. A new report from ASU’s Kyl Center for Water Policy says there are 37 coal-fired plants and mines in the Colorado...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
How cold will it get in Colorado this week?
DENVER — A cold air mass is set to cover most of the country this week bringing frigid temperatures to the Centennial State. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be near or below freezing for several days. Overnight low temperatures will fall below...
nbc11news.com
Two cold fronts keep us cold this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: To balance conservation and recreation, Forest Service must follow the science
The United States Forest Service has released the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Mad Rabbit Trails Project. This newest version of the Mad Rabbit project retains many elements that threaten the well-being of wildlife and our forest ecosystems. Some of the concerns are:. Proposed trails are concentrated in Long Park,...
A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: Keeping the 10th Mountain Division’s legacy alive
It is an honor for Colorado that President Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley near Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end. These courageous...
KKTV
Thanksgiving turkey almost $25 this year for southern Colorado food bank, compared to $16.75 last year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost a lot more this year!. 11 News spoke with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, which reports last year turkeys cost about $16.75 each in bulk buy. This year, the cost is up almost $25. “A massive increase...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities
Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
cpr.org
Proposition 125, allowing Colorado grocery stores to sell wine, remains too close to call
The fate of Proposition 125, which would allow Colorado grocery stores to sell wine, remains undecided as counties continue to process their final ballots from last week’s midterm election. As of Monday evening, the contest stands at 50.41 percent in favor to 49.59 percent against. The measure appears to...
Colorado Could Potentially Be Hit by Devastating Earthquakes, Scientists Warn
Although Colorado experiences dozens of earthquakes each year, researchers are now warning that devastating shakes could occur in the Centennial State. According to CBS News, Colorado experienced its biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers are now predicting another massive quake could cost the state billions in repairs. On average, the state experiences 50 to 70 quakes a year. Most of the quakes are minimal without any real damage. Now researchers believe quaky is essential. They want to pinpoint when the next massive quake could happen.
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'
A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thecatalystnews.com
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado
November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
94kix.com
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Comments / 1