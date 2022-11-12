ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona has split government after Katie Hobbs is elected governor

Karrin Taylor Robson said this is the first time since the Watergate Era that the Arizona Republican Party has lost a majority of statewide races. Governor-elect Katie Hobbs makes victory speech Tuesday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hobbs released a statement after the race was called just after 7...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona

PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona gubernatorial candidate calls on GOP chair to resign

Having a Republican-controlled legislature and Democrat in the Governor’s office will force both sides to work together. Governor-elect Katie Hobbs makes victory speech Tuesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs released a statement after the race was called just after 7 p.m. Monday. New law expands number of...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Republicans Expected to Take Majority in Arizona Legislature, Senate Will Do Its Best to Work Under Potential Hobbs Administration

In the wake of the 2022 general election, results project that both parts of the Arizona State Legislature will fall under a Republican majority, although it appears the governor’s seat will fall into the hands of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Kim Quintero, the spokesperson for the Senate Republican Caucus, said that while it is too early to know precisely how the Hobbs administration will change Arizona, Senate Republicans will do their best to continue bettering Arizona.
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000

WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign

PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy